Nintendo’s Black Friday deals will save you $30 on Switch games

Nintendo’s Black Friday deals for 2024 are already popping up, so we’ve rounded up the best official deals so far on games and tech.

It’s the time of year when stocking up on gifts for others – and yourself – is on everyone’s minds. Thankfully, Nintendo’s Black Friday deals are here, and you can save a stack of dollars on some excellent games.

If you have your eyes on the new Mario game or a Zelda adventure, you can head to Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop from November 24th to grab some of the best Switch games for a discounted price. The deals are likely to last a couple of days or even start early.

Closer to Black Friday, we may see retailers creating Nintendo Switch deals across games and hardware, so you can potentially get an entire new setup. If you can’t quite decide what to go for, we’ve got a guide highlighting the best Nintendo Switch console for every type of player.

Here are all the savings on offer so far:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $39.99
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land – $39.99
  • Nintendo Switch Sports – $39.99
  • Pikmin 1 and 2 Collection – $29.99
  • Pikmin 4 – $39.99
  • Super Mario Maker 2 – $39.99
  • Super Mario Odyssey – $29.99
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – $49.99
There are also a few deals going on some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories. You can get the classic red and blue pair of Joy-Cons for $20 off and a Switch Pro controller for $20 off, too. Zelda fans can also take advantage of the carrying case and screen protector for $10 off and jazz up their Switch setup.

If you need some advice on what the best Nintendo Switch headsets are, we’ve got a guide to help you out. Or, if you’re looking to the future, check out all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news here.

