Watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct with us live

The day is finally upon us – it’s time for the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. We’ve been waiting for this special livestream since the Switch 2’s initial reveal back in January, and we can’t wait to learn more about the new Nintendo console.

From the outside, the Nintendo Switch 2 looks extremely similar to the existing OLED Switch, albeit with some slight color palette changes, and the teaser trailer gives very little away about the console’s capabilities. We’re particularly intrigued to learn more about the new Joy-Con’s rumored infrared sensor and mouse functionality that January’s announcement at least hinted at.

Of course, we’re hoping for some huge game announcements for the console’s launch. Mario Kart 9 is heavily rumored as a launch title, especially after January’s trailer, but we’re also hoping for a new Zelda game or even Splatoon 4. Nintendo’s March Direct already dropped some pretty huge announcements, with Tomodachi Life even out-hyping the Switch 2 itself in Japan, so who knows what to expect?

Where can I watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct?

You can watch the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct at 6am PDT / 2pm BST on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, on Nintendo’s official website or right here with us. You can also watch the livestream on YouTube below.

Prior to March’s Direct, we expected some news about Samus in the Switch 2 presentation, but considering we already got a Metroid Prime 4 Beyond release date update, we doubt she’ll show up again. Either way, the Switch 2 Direct is sure to shake up the gaming landscape and bring us some great new Switch games to look forward to in 2025 and 2026.