Nintendo Direct August 2024 roundup

The Nintendo Direct for August 2024 has finally arrived, with Nintendo giving us the full partner showcase as well as an Indie World, which, you guessed it, showcases all of the indie talent making its way to the Switch. Rumors are rife and the internet is abuzz, so we’re preparing for plenty of fun new games, shocking reveals, and exciting announcements coming to everyone’s favorite handheld gaming console.

We’re hoping to see the Switch get the Call of Duty treatment, and as usual, almost every social media platform is on its proverbial knees begging for either an update on Silksong, or something new in the world of Pokémon. If you’re still wondering what you can expect from Nintendo, we’ve got everything all in one place right here.

Where can I watch Nintendo Direct 2024?

You can watch the 2024 August Nintendo Direct on the official YouTube channel. Watch along with us on the link below:

Nintendo Direct August 2024 announcements

Here are all of the game announcements and reveals from the Nintendo Direct showcase and the Indie World showcase:

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7

Castlevania Dominus Collection

DRAGON QUEST III HD 2D Remake

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

MARVEL vs CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

CapCom Fighting Collection 2

Eight CapCom fighting games are coming to the Nintendo Switch, with some iconic and much-loved classic titles to flex your knuckles at. Featuring the likes of Plasma Sword, Power Stone, and Street Fighter titles, get your old school scrapping fix next year.

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer

SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game

Bikini Bottom is your oyster in this whimsical sandbox featuring the ocean’s most loveable starfish. Take on silly challenges from familiar faces when it launches on Nintendo Switch on October 4, 2024.

Goat Simulator 3

Arguably the greatest of all time when it comes to chaotic sandboxes, unleash some baaa-d mischief in couch and online multiplayer is ramming its way onto the Nintendo store today, and you can get your hands on the physical copy later on in the year.

Star Overdrive

Explore a vast, alien planet on the back of your totally customizable and totally rad hoverboard. With a sprawling world at your feet, or… Just below your board.

Tetris Forever

Every gamer’s favorite Russian import, a full Tetris museum is coming to the Switch with plenty of different versions of the iconic blocky builder. With a whole documentary surrounding the much-loved and increasingly fast-paced puzzler, you can brush up on your knowledge of gaming history and stack some bricks as you go.

Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope DX

Cuisineer

METAL SLUG Tactics

On Your Tail

Europa

Pico Park 2

Pico Park 2 tumbles onto the Nintendo Switch as a timed exclusive, later on today! Grab your friends, prepare your patience, and focus on teamwork in this chaotic, pixelated co-op platform puzzler.

Wobbly Life

Peglin

Date Everything

Ever wanted to take your refrigerator on a date? Woo your vacuum cleaner? Well, you can do exactly that in Date Everything, where everything and the kitchen sink – literally – is up for a spot of romance, or friendship. Get ready for romance when Date Everything comes to the Switch on October 24, 2024.

Morsels

PowerWash Simulator Shrek special pack

Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker

Releasing on the Nintendo Switch next spring, Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker has you journeying into a mystical clockwork world where a whole bunch of of curiosities and wonders are waiting to greet you. A cursed carnival threatens the innocent denizens of Horloge, and Valere and Zale will have play by unexpected rules to manifest their powers.

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Coffee Talk comes to Japan’s capital, with plenty of gorgeous coffee art, interesting friends and old and young hearts to share stories with.

Neva

Moth Kubit

Balatro collaborations

From Dave the Diver to Among Us, Balatro kicked off the Indie World showcase with a massive number of collabs coming to the pixelated poker roguelike. We’re looking forward to laying down an imposter card, or deep diving for as many chips as we can get our hands on.

Well, there you have it, that’s everything from this month’s Nintendo Direct showcase. We’re going to have plenty to sink our teeth into in the coming year, but if you’re keen to put those JoyCons to use, check out our picks for the best Switch party games out at the moment. Beyond Nintendo, the next big thing comes from Apple, where we’re gearing up for the release of the iPhone 16. And if you’re after some awesome games on your phone, check out our list of the best mobile games, too.