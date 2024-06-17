The Nintendo Direct June 2024 presentation is just around the corner, arriving right on cue to cap off June’s packed schedule of game announcements and updates. Before you get your hopes up, Nintendo has made it very clear that tomorrow’s Direct doesn’t feature the Switch’s successor, instead focusing on what’s to come in the latter half of 2024.

In classic Nintendo fashion, the announcement for tomorrow’s Direct appeared on the company’s Twitter account today, giving us hardcore handheld fans roughly 24 hours to come up with our predictions. However, as stated on Twitter, YouTube, and the official Nintendo Direct website, we don’t have to factor in any potential Nintendo Switch 2 releases as the 40-minute presentation is wholly concerned with games coming out in the next six months.

Seeing as it’s been seven years since Nintendo’s initial teaser trailer, maybe we’ll finally get an update on the Metroid Prime 4 release date. Shadowdropping Hollow Knight Silksong feels more likely at this point, but we’re seriously lacking Samus in our lives. We’ll likely see some final trailers for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, too, both of which arrive on the console later this month.

Finally, we’re sure that Shigeru Miyamoto will show his face to give us all an update on the next Mario movie or Donkey Kong Country in Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World.

Where can I watch the Nintendo Direct June 2024?

June 2024’s Nintendo Direct starts at 3pm BST/7am PT/10am ET on June 18, 2024. You can watch along on YouTube at the link below or on the official Nintendo Direct website.

That’s everything we know so far about June 2024’s Nintendo Direct. Be sure to check back tomorrow for a round-up of all the announcements from the presentation. While you’re here, find out what we already know about the new Mario game, new Pokémon game, and new Sonic game.