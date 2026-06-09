All the highlights from today's Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Switch 2 already showed up in a pretty major way at Summer Game Fest, adding Resident Evil Veronica, Final Fantasy VII Revelation, and Alien: Isolation 2 to its growing roster of third-party games, but now it's time for a fresh Nintendo Direct to show us what else the company has cooking.

With 2026's biggest season for gaming giving us Spyro: A Realm Beyond, we put on our clown makeup for some pretty big reveals during this Direct. While we expected to hear more about the confirmed upcoming Switch games like Star Fox and Splatoon Raiders, we also hoped for something outlandish, like a new Animal Crossing game or an Ocarina of Time remake. Were we right? Keep reading to see all the announcements from the showcase.

Where can I watch June's Nintendo Direct?

The Nintendo Direct for June 2026 aired on YouTube at 7AM PT / 3PM BST on June 9, 2026. You can watch the full showcase below, or on your region's official Nintendo YouTube channel.

Every announcement from June's Nintendo Direct

Here's everything that Nintendo announced during the 50-minute showcase.

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Just under a month before the game's release on July 2, we finally got a new trailer for Rhythm Heaven Groove. This fresh look showed off a bunch of the 80 new rhythm minigames, the updated art style, and an entirely unique game mode where you use rhythm to cast spells in a linear RPG. You can also play 30 dedicated multiplayer rhythm games with up to three friends.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Swing your sword in this samurai action RPG exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 that's coming on September 25, 2026. You can pre-order it later today to get in on Capcom's iconic series.

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen

Take on fantastical foes and forge your own adventure in this DND-style action RPG. It's coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 9!

Stellar Blade

Yep, that's right, just as Stellar Blade receives a sequel on other platforms, we finally get a port for the Switch 2. Go on an interstellar adventure and fight touch enemies as you go when the game releases sometime in 2026.

Orbitals

Nintendo once again gave us a look at the upcoming two-player space adventure, Orbitals, which is coming exclusively to the Switch 2 as a timed console exclusive. Cooperate with your partner and enjoy the 90s anime aesthetics when it drops on September 3.

Rayman Legends Retold

We already knew that Rayman Legends Retold was going to be a great time, as you can read in our preview, but now you can prepare for the action as it releases on October 1, 2026.

Big Walk

One of my favorite upcoming indie releases, Big Walk, is coming to the Switch 2, so you can get in on the cooperative, friendly walking and puzzling chillout space on the go. This game comes from the developers of Untitled Goose Game, so it's sure to be a great time.

One Piece Grand Gourmet

An adorable pixel restaurant sim with Sanji at the helm wasn't on our bingo card, but this game looks like tons of fun for One Piece fans as well as cooking game enthusiasts. It's coming to both Switch and Switch 2 on October 23.

Pokopia DLC

Not only is Pokopia getting a free update later today that adds more underwater exploration, but Pokémon is launching a three-part paid Expansion Pass. The first part comes out in August, adding a new water area called Bubbly Basin. More features are due in late 2026, and another new town is coming in 2027.

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

We finally have a release date for the new Fire Emblem game, and it's coming sooner than we thought. Meet characters new and old and investigate their individual stories on September 17, 2026.

Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet

As the title suggests, you're stranded on an uncharted planet and need to safely return to Earth using your Ninja Gum. Yes, gum. Summon buddies, traverse the terrain, and craft weapons, all using bubblegum. It's coming exclusively to Switch 2 in Spring 2027.

DK Challenge and Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island & Emerald Rush

In a timed challenge event, you can earn collectible challenge cards by taking on various quests across the DK games in the Nintendo Classics collection. The challenge runs from June 9 to September 1. As for Donkey Kong Bananza DK Island & Emerald Rush, there's a limited-time Mario crossover featuring outfits, coins, super mushrooms, and more to explore across the island. The collaboration features four waves, with the first launching on June 9.

Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivation

From the developer of Vampire Survivors comes this multiplayer winner-takes-all survive-athon. Featuring tons of characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, start by fighting enemies on your own map, and then move onto attacking your fellow players. This game launches on Switch 2 in 2026.

Lords of the Fallen 2

If you're after a Soulslike experience with intense boss battles and fights throughout the worlds of the living and the dead, you can find all of this and more in Lords of the Fallen 2. It's coming to Switch 2 in Fall 2026.

Lies of P: Complete Edition

Speaking of soulslikes, Lies of P: Complete Edition is another brutal addition to the genre, based on the story of Pinocchio. Fight off rampaging puppets with customizable weapons and arms as you confront your own humanity. This complete edition includes Overture, the prequel DLC, and is available digitally on Switch 2 on August 6, 2026. If you want the physical version, you'll have to wait until October 2.

Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition

Play as Nero, Dante, V, and Virgil in the most recent installment of the Devil May Cry series. Fight off hordes of demons using your unique battle styles and combos. It runs at 60fps in both docked and handheld mode, and includes extra content not found in the base game. Grab it on Switch 2 on June 23, 2026.

Muramasa Revenant Blades

Enter a mystical era deep in Japan's past alongside a cast of unique characters with their own playstyles in Muramasa Revenant Blades. This ARPG is coming in Early 2027 for Switch and Switch 2.

Xenoblade Chronicles Switch 2 Editions

Xenoblade Chronicles 1, 2, and 3 are all getting Switch 2 upgrades that run at 60fps and in 4k resolution in TV mode. All in-game cutscenes are enhanced, and each game has new features, including high-speed travel, wave-based modes, and new weapon types. Xenoblade Chronicles' Switch 2 version is available digitally as of June 9, with the physical edition coming July 30, 2026. You can grab the digital version of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on that same date, and the third game is coming on December 3, 2026.

Xenoblade Genesis

Alongside all of the above upgrades, we're getting a brand new Xenoblade story in 2027. Early gameplay looks beautiful, and I know for a fact that one member of our team is going to love it.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Finally, the fan-favorite is back! Explore 12 sports on Wuhu Island like archery, basketball, and prop plane flying, all with the Nintendo Switch 2's motion controls. It's out on October 222, and we can't wait.

Phew! That's the end of our round-up of June's Nintendo Direct. Which of these new games are hitting the top of your wishlist? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.