The rumors are true – we’re getting one final Nintendo Direct before the Switch 2’s debut livestream. As expected, Nintendo has made sure to let us know that the presentation doesn’t contain any updates about the upcoming console, so we’re even more excited to see what’s in store.

Nintendo dropped the news earlier today on social media that we’re in for around 30 minutes of Nintendo Switch-related content, suggesting that there are still some fresh titles slated for the eight-year-old console. Sure, it’s a bit of a meme at this point, but we’re still hoping for a Hollow Knight Silksong release date, especially following the recent metadata changes on SteamDB.

All the new Switch games slated for 2025 still need specific release dates, so maybe we’ll hear more about the new Professor Layton game or the fabled Genshin Impact Switch port. It’s unlikely that Nintendo will unveil anything huge like a brand-new Mario or Zelda game, but this is a Nintendo Direct rather than a Partner Direct, which suggests first-party IP.

Where can I watch the March 2025 Nintendo Direct?

You can watch the Nintendo Direct on the Nintendo YouTube channel at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT on March 27, 2025. The Switch 2 Direct is just a week later, so it’s an incredible time to be a Nintendo fan.

That’s everything we know about the March Nintendo Direct so far. Check back here tomorrow for a full round-up of all the announcements, and head to our Nintendo Switch 2 guide for all the details of the Switch’s successor.