We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Nintendo reveals a surprise direct ahead of next week’s Switch 2 showcase

Nintendo is hosting a final Direct showcase dedicated to games on the original Switch, just a week before the Switch 2 makes its debut.

Nintendo Direct March 2025: Mario pointing and holding a star, with Hornet peeking out behind, outlined in white and pasted on a red Direct background
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Nintendo Switch 

The rumors are true – we’re getting one final Nintendo Direct before the Switch 2’s debut livestream. As expected, Nintendo has made sure to let us know that the presentation doesn’t contain any updates about the upcoming console, so we’re even more excited to see what’s in store.

Nintendo dropped the news earlier today on social media that we’re in for around 30 minutes of Nintendo Switch-related content, suggesting that there are still some fresh titles slated for the eight-year-old console. Sure, it’s a bit of a meme at this point, but we’re still hoping for a Hollow Knight Silksong release date, especially following the recent metadata changes on SteamDB.

All the new Switch games slated for 2025 still need specific release dates, so maybe we’ll hear more about the new Professor Layton game or the fabled Genshin Impact Switch port. It’s unlikely that Nintendo will unveil anything huge like a brand-new Mario or Zelda game, but this is a Nintendo Direct rather than a Partner Direct, which suggests first-party IP.

Where can I watch the March 2025 Nintendo Direct?

You can watch the Nintendo Direct on the Nintendo YouTube channel at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT on March 27, 2025. The Switch 2 Direct is just a week later, so it’s an incredible time to be a Nintendo fan.

That’s everything we know about the March Nintendo Direct so far. Check back here tomorrow for a full round-up of all the announcements, and head to our Nintendo Switch 2 guide for all the details of the Switch’s successor.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.