Following weeks of swirling rumors, it's official; we're getting a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on July 31. As ever, we're still excited to see what we can look forward to coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch over the next few months.

The Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase is scheduled for 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET / 2 PM BST with a 25-minute runtime. Given that this is the first Nintendo presentation after the launch of the Switch 2 outside of June's Donkey Kong Bananza special, we're hoping for some exciting titles to add to our list of the best upcoming Switch games. I'm not making any predictions, but if I had it my way, I'd love to see Baldur's Gate 3 come to the hybrid console. If not, a Hollow Knight: Silksong release date would suffice, but I have my clown make-up at the ready.

At the time of writing, there's a lot of speculation as to what might pop up during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. A post on Reddit highlighted that Disgaea developer Nippon Ichi Software posted on social media about a new game for the Nintendo Switch 2 and other platforms before promptly deleting the reveal. That suggests that the game, which looks to be a farming sim, might get a big reveal during the presentation. Outside of that, it's all guesswork.

For those who don't know, Partner Showcases are a little different from the traditional Nintendo Direct format in that they don't usually touch on any of Nintendo's own games. That means we won't hear anything about any new Mario games or new Zelda games, but there are still plenty of months of the year left for Nintendo to tease what big launches it has planned for the still-fresh Switch 2 console. Right now, there isn't a whole lot to look forward to outside of the August launch for Drag x Drive.

As ever, we'll be back tomorrow to update this article with all the big reveals from the July 2025 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase after the event. For now, why not check out what classics you might not have played yet with our guide to the best Switch games? Or, pick up some peripherals with our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories.