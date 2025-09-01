New Nintendo Direct rumors support claims of a showcase this month

Another rumor claiming that there's a Nintendo Direct this month is circulating, and it comes from a reputable source, fueling the previous leaks and adding even more excitement following the string of Showcases Nintendo has treated us to. Plus, Gamescom was only two weeks ago, so it feels like we've been getting exciting announcements more or less a solid month straight.

The latest claims come from NateTheHate, a reputable leaker who claims that the next Nintendo Direct is this month. More specifically, they claim that it's in "the second week of the month, in the latter half on or around Sept 11 or 12th." If this turns out to be true, we at least know we don't need to hold our breath for the Hollow Knight: Silksong release date anymore, with Team Cherry releasing the new Switch game later this week.

Instead, if I were a betting woman, I'd say you should expect something about Mario games, given that if the showcase happens on September 12, that's just one day before the Italian plumber's 40th anniversary. The birthday rumors suggest that another collection of games is on the way, likely for the Switch 2, featuring New Super Mario Bros. (DS), New Super Mario Bros. Wii, and New Super Mario Bros. 2 (3DS).

As it's such an important milestone, there's every chance that the supposed Direct will focus squarely on Mario. This year alone, Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Kirby Air Riders all received their own presentations, so it might happen again.

Of course, it could be a regular Nintendo Direct, featuring announcements from both Nintendo and other triple-A developers and publishers. I highly expect that we'll see the next Metroid; we might even get a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date, which Nintendo claims is coming out in 2025.

We're likely to get word on other new games, including ports of existing titles to the Switch 2 - The Witcher 3 and Metaphor: Refantazio rumors surfaced a couple of months ago, but never came to fruition at the recent Nintendo Directs. We know that Indiana Jones is coming ot the hardware, so perhaps we'll see another Xbox game appear.

If I'm being incredibly optimistic, perhaps a certain iconic FPS game series will appear - Nintendo and Microsoft signed a deal to bring Call of Duty to Switch back in 2023, yet we're still yet to see it happen. A Switch 2 announcement for Black Ops 7 two months ahead of release would be surprising, but great.

Time will tell if this new Nintendo Direct rumor proves to be true, and if it does, I'll just have to wait and see if any of my guesses come to fruition.