Every announcement from September's Nintendo Direct

As the second half of a double-showcase week, the September 2026 Nintendo Direct showed us 45 minutes of upcoming games and projects from the gaming giant for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. This comes only three months after the last Nintendo Direct, which blew us away with sneak peeks at Kingdom Hearts 4 and the Ocarina of Time remake.

Yesterday's Zelda 40th Anniversary Direct gave Hyrule fans plenty to chew on, but The Legend of Zelda is just one of Nintendo's many first-party IPs, not to mention all of the fantastic indie games that live on the company's handhelds. No matter what you're into, this Nintendo Direct gave everyone some new Switch games to look forward to in the coming months.

When was the September 2026 Nintendo Direct?

September's Nintendo Direct took place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST. You could watch it on Nintendo's YouTube channels, the Nintendo website, and the Nintendo Today app. We've embedded the video below for your convenience.

Every announcement from the September 2026 Nintendo Direct

We've recapped every announcement, no matter how small, from this month's showcase below.

Monster Hunter Wilds

The latest Monster Hunter game comes to the Nintendo Switch 2, including all previous title updates and local play support! Head out there on December 4, 2026. Plus, the massive update, Ascendance, is on the way in 2027, so we can look out for more news in the future.

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

The final part of the FF7 Remake trilogy comes to the Switch 2 on April 8, 2027. Pre-orders begin later today on the eShop, so get yours in now. Plus, Crisis Core Reunion is available today!

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Definitive Edition

Experience the upgraded Age of Calamity experience, alongside all of the game's expansion pass DLC on February 25, 2027. You can purchase an upgrade pack if you already own the base game to experience the improved frame rates, visuals, and harder game modes.

Meccha Chameleon

Finally, the viral painting hide-and-seek game, Meccha Chameleon, comes to the Nintendo Switch 2 later today. Grab some friends, get creative, and see who can hide the best in a range of environments.

Pokopia Expansion Pass

We got a closer look at the second part of the Pokopia Expansion Pass DLC, which introduces plenty of cute accessories for you and your Pokémon to wear, as well as new 'mon like Braixen and Doduo.

Star Fox

From September 29, you can jump into the free update for Starfox! Plus, you can jump into Star Fox Adventures on the Game Cube on Nintendo Switch Online later today.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered

We already knew that The Witcher 3 was getting a full remaster, but now it's confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2 with full gyro and touchscreen support and both existing DLC packs. Plus, the upcoming DLC, Songs of the Past, is on its way to the Switch 2 in 2027.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Bringing the biggest collection of puzzles in the series' history, Professor Layton and Luke return to our screens in Professor Layton and the New World of Steam when it launches on December 10, 2o26.

Some other highlights:

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Royal Edition for the Nintendo Switch 2

Yo-kai Watch 2 is under development

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Keepsake Sea launches in November

Two new Kirby Air Riders amiibo

Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Pikmin 4 is getting an upgrade for the Nintendo Switch 2, featuring voice commands and praise for Oatchi, as well as a new mode called Dandori Academy. Take exams each week on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to earn medals and show off your skills to your friends on a global leaderboard. This expanded version launches on November 12, 2026.

Onyx: The Dark Grip

Something for the horror game fans, Onyx: The Dark Grip makes full use of the Nintendo Switch 2's touch and gyro controls to put you in the protagonist's shoes. Preserve his senses and uncover the supernatural mystery when it launches in 2027.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Definitive Edition

This definitive edition completes the set of Xenoblade Chronicles games on the Nintendo Switch 2, adding a new game mode and a completely new character called Shimmer, who can see the future. This game launches on December 3, 2026.

Stage Fright

From the creators of Overcooked, Stage Fright is an escape room-inspired co-op game that tests your teamwork and puzzle skills. Work together with your friends to overcome the spooky and peculiar town when the game launches on both Switch and Switch 2 in 2027.

Ondeh Ondeh Kaya's Tasty Tale

This rhythm-based coming-of-age odyssey launches on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. See if Kaya has what it takes to become a world builder as she takes on puzzles and challenges with her trusty spoon.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

We finally get access to this Batman Lego game on September 18, 2026, alongside its DLC (in the Deluxe Edition). Explore the Lego version of Gotham City, meet trusted allies, and kick the studs out of the likes of Poison Ivy and The Joker. Recruit a Robin in local co-op, or become The Joker and Harley Quinn in the Mayhem Collection DLC.

Cairn

This challenging climbing game made a name for itself in the indie scene, and it's finally coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Manage free climbing, difficult weather, and resources as you ascend the mythical mountain and meet unexpected companions. You can start your climb in early 2027, but a free demo is available later today.

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition

On October 16, you can finally experience the modern remakes of these three classic Resident Evil games and all of their DLC on the Nintendo Switch 2. The handheld has proven itself more than capable of handling the graphics and performance, so we can't wait to try them out.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Lara Croft returns in a reimagining of her iconic adventure, rebuilt from the ground up for a new generation. The remake reimagines Greece in all its beauty, something a real archaeologist would definitely appreciate. Grab extra outfits by pre-ordering the game, and jump into her shoes on February 12, 2027.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

We got a closer look at the additional activities on offer on Wuhu Island, as well as the Island Crown mode that lets you take on Island Legends in their respective sports. Plus, there are tons of adorable customization options! Jump in on Switch 2 on October 22, 2026.

Metroid: Ravenous

On January 28, 2027, experience a brand new 2D Metroid adventure exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. 'It's eat or be eaten' is all we know about Samus' new powers… creepy. You can also look forward to some new amiibo and a special edition of the game on the same day.

Mario Kart World

In this free update, you can now play ten reimagined versions of the classic Super Mario Kart courses in Mario Kart World! Plus, two new routes are joining Knockout Tour, expanding your competition options. Jump in later today!

Mega Man: Dual Override

Mega Man and Proto Man return in Mega Man: Dual Override! Choose between two distinct playstyles, unleash your full potential in Override mode, and take on strong bosses. You can get two new amiibo of the pair as well.

Eternal Anima

On March 4, 2027, take on this brand-new JRPG that explores time travel, rewriting history, and forging alliances across generations on the Nintendo Switch 2. Play as Wade, a peacekeeper branded a heretic after he questions the city's authority thanks to his mysterious Future Sight.

Danganronpa 2×2

Experience the original story all over again, or take on Slayhem mode, which has new victims and culprits to shake up the case on Jabberwock Island. Grab it for Switch or Switch 2 on January 14, 2027.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

This fighting game and all of its existing content lands on Switch 2 on October 22, alongside two iconic characters from hit anime, Tokyo Revengers.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Tag Force GX

This reinvented Yu-Gi-Oh! adventure launches on both Switch systems in February 2027. Take on duels, make friends, and explore the campus around you all over again.

Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United

Take on this full remake as eight different protagonists, learn new abilities with the glimmer system, and stop your enemies from opening the abyss gate. Team up to take down foes using united attacks, showcasing the brand-new visuals of the remake. It also has full voice acting for cutscenes and a completely rearranged soundtrack. It launches on both Switch and Switch 2 on February 16, 2027.

Sizzle reel

007 First Light - 2026, Switch 2

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition and Blood Dragon- Spring 2027, Switch 2

The Crew Motorfest - October 8, 2026, Switch 2

The Apothecary Diaries: The False Imperial Brother - Early 2027, Switch and Switch 2

House Flipper 2 - October 15, 2026, Switch 2

Sonic Pico Park - November 12, 2026, Switch and Switch 2

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World - December 3, 2026, Switch and Switch 2, demo available today

Torneko's Mystery Dungeon Classic HD - today, Switch and Switch 2

Hela: Of Mice and Magic - December 1, 2026, Switch 2

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream - December 3, 2026, Switch 2

Stellar Blade: Complete Edition (including Bayonetta Nano Suit Collaboration DLC) - November 5, 2026, Switch 2

The Ascent: Ultimate Edition - December 2026, Switch 2

It Takes Two - October 15, 2026, Switch 2

Palia: Nintendo Switch 2 edition - December 2026, Switch 2

Bluey's Happy Snaps - October 15, 2026, Switch and Switch 2

Hot Wheels Infinite Rush - September 10, 2026, Switch 2

Fading Echo - September 17, 2026, Switch 2, demo available today

Hell Is Us - October 8, 2026, Switch 2

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition - November 5, 2026, Switch 2

Persona 4 Revival

Finally! The all-new remake of Persona 4 is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. Explore the Midnight Channel, make friends, build relationships, and wield powerful Personas in battle. It launches on May 20, 2027.

Persona 6

That's right - Persona 6 is also confirmed for the Switch 2. We didn't get any additional information, but it's still extremely exciting!

Kirby and the World Beyond

Who could have seen a new Kirby game coming? This 3D adventure looked pretty standard to begin with, but what's hiding behind the sky? Kirby joins forces with a new floating companion and expands out into - yes - The World Beyond. It's coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring of 2027.

That's a wrap on the September Nintendo Direct. What was your highlight? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and take a look at our guide to the best Switch games to get even more out of your handheld.