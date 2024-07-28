If you can believe it, there are times when the Pocket Tactics team isn’t burying its heads into every Nintendo game out there. That’s because, like you, we’re showing our passion for the gaming giant in other ways. These brand-new Nintendo gacha key-rings are another way to express your love for multiple legendary Nintendo consoles, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be available outside of Japan anytime soon.

Japan is always getting the best goodies before the rest of the world when it comes to new Switch games, the best Switch games out there, and sweet, sweet merchandise. That trends continues, as a new social media post from Nintendo confirms that “the second edition of the capsule toy ‘Controller Button Collection’ is now available. It features the Super Famicom, Nintendo 64, and Nintendo GameCube.”

The first iteration of the collection included the NES and Famicom, the catch is that this randomized key-ring drop is only available at Nintendo’s Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto stores, and Narita Airport. As aforementioned, each purchase is down to the luck of the draw, as this gacha game style merchandise is packaged up to hide what awesome treat is in store for you. Take a look at what is up for grabs below.

While these awesome Nintendo collectibles are only available for sale in Japan right now, there’s always the hope that these key-rings will make their way to other regions, or at the very least Nintendo’s online store. We’d love to see some Game Boy Advance SP love in there, maybe even some Nintendo DS key-ring variants down the line. Just let us get our hands on them, please.

