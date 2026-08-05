Modern Warfare 4 and 007 First Light lead Nintendo's Switch 2 Gamescom lineup

This year is set to deliver the biggest Gamescom yet, with everyone from Bandai Namco to Xbox showcasing projects across the mighty floors of Hall 8 and beyond. If you had any doubt Nintendo wouldn't roll out the heavy hitters, worry no more. Once attendees make it past the massive queues and that pesky escalator inside Koelnmesse, they can get hands-on with a strong selection of Nintendo Switch 2 titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

In a recent social media post, Nintendo encourages Gamescom attendees to "visit us from August 26 to 30 in Hall 9 and play the latest and upcoming Nintendo Switch games from us and our partners. Plus, fun tournaments, photo opportunities, and more await you." It will be the first time the public has seen Infinity Ward's Call of Duty running on Nintendo's handheld. Fans will get to see it in action just as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 pre-orders begin and the beta gets underway.

Picking up after the events of Sledgehammer Games' Modern Warfare 3, Captain Price is out for revenge following the death of Soap MacTavish at the hands of Makarov. As you would expect, Price isn't playing by the rules. Even Simon "Ghost" Riley appears to be standing in his way. 007 First Light will also make its Gamescom debut on Switch 2, as IO Interactive finally reveals its Nintendo console port.

In our latest IO Interactive interview, senior licensing producer Theuns Smit told us it was "in a really good spot." I'm looking forward to seeing how it holds up on Nintendo's handheld, especially considering how well it performed on the ROG Ally in my 007 First Light review. James Bond's latest adventure sees him freshly recruited into MI6, leaving it up to players to prove themselves and earn the 00 designation.

Elsewhere, other new Switch games include EA Sports FC 27, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Splatoon Raiders, Pokémon Pokopia, Orbitals, and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. If there's one game we recommend playing, prepare to get messy. In Holly's 10/10 Splatoon Raiders review, she says it "earns our seal of approval as a fantastic game in the franchise. Whether you go it alone or get help from other players, searching for loot and mining ore has never been so fun."

Pocket Tactics will be attending Gamescom this year, so stay tuned for more coverage in the weeks to come.