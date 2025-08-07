Every announcement from the August 2025 Nintendo Indie World showcase

Today's Nintendo Indie World August 2025 presentation wasn't one to miss if you enjoy those precious little gems that may sometimes get a little overlooked. That's the whole point of showcases like this: to give those smaller games a time to shine, and shine they did.

While many of you likely hope to get a Hollow Knight: Silksong release date, it simply wasn't on the cards, though we admittedly didn't expect to see Hornet, as HKS feels more like a big player in a main Nintendo Direct down the line. See, some of the best indie games really do transcend, potentially earning a place among the big triple-A hitters.

Still, there was plenty on offer to cause excitement. At the Indie World in 2024, we got a glimpse of Little Kitty, Big City, Valley Peaks, Cat Quest III, and Europa, and the August 2025 presentation kept that momentum rolling. Plus, we just had a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase last week - Nintendo Switch lovers sure are eating good at the moment.

When was the Nintendo Indie World August 2025 showcase?

The Nintendo Indie World showcase debuted at 6am PT / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST.

Where can I watch the Nintendo Indie World August 2025 showcase?

You can catch the presentation for yourself by watching the video below:

Every Indie World August 2025 announcement

Mina The Hollower - October 31, 2025

From the creators of Shovel Knight, you can dive into a demo of this new pixelated adventure right now. It features Mina the mouse, who ends up on a mission to rescue a cursed island.

Well Dweller - 2026

If you like unsettling enemies and playing as a small bird wearing a hat, this is for you. Well Dweller sees you navigate puzzling levels while fighting off foes of every kind. It releases in 2026.

Neverway - 2026

Neverway lets you move to a new area to try your hand at farming in a desaturated RPG - except there are nightmarish things at every turn. What else could you want?

Herdling - August 21, 2025

From the creator of Firewatch, Herdling has you lead a… uh, herd, of fuzzy cow-like beasts across the landscape. Puzzles await you as you pick your way across the mountain and moor, finding more creatures as you go.

Is This Seat Taken? - August 7, 2025

This puzzle game is all about pleasing people by sitting them together - or apart - from other characters. It launches right as the Indie World concludes on August 7.

Little Kitty, Big City update - August 27

Everyone's favorite cat-themed game gets an update later in 2025, adding plenty more stuff to do as a cute lil' kitty.

Content Warning - 2026

The creepy multiplayer comes to Switch, where you and your friends need to make a viral video. You have a view quota to hit, so come on, get filming! The weirder and wackier the video, the better.

Ball x Pit - 2025

A new roguelike is on the way, except this time, it's set in a ball pit of sorts. Think Vampire Survivors, but with a battalion of balls to use. You can build up a village while you're blasting through enemies, too. It comes to Switch on October 15, and Switch 2 in autumn, 2025.

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon - Winter 2025

Race, build, and show off tricks with your friends in Ultimate Sheep Racoon, coming to Switch this winter. It has cross-platform play for up to eight racers, so everyone can get involved.

Glaciered - Winter 2025

We're going 65 million years into the future, where the planet looks very, very different. Head underwater to meet marine beasts and beat them in fights to level up. You must protect Everwinter.

Other announcements

These particular announcements went by in a flash, so in case you missed any, here's the list with launch dates:

Winter Burrow - winter 2025

Undusted: Letters to the Past - October 2025

Tiny Bookshop - August 7, 2025

Caves of Qud - winter 2025

Strange Antiquities - September 17, 2025

OPUS: Prism Peak - autumn 2025

Go-Go Town - 2026

UFO 50 - August 7, 2025

That concludes all of the announcements from the Nintendo Indie World August 2025 showcase. To help speed up the time while you wait for these exciting titles, check out our list of the best Switch games you can play right now.