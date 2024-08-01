It’s hot outside, so we’re opting to stay indoors with air conditioning, our Switch, and Nintendo’s Mega Multiplayer Festival, which features savings, trials, free stuff, and more to keep us (and the kids) entertained.

From now until September 8, 2024, Nintendo is offering two extra months for free if you get a 12-month subscription, which is nice. Keep splatting and racing for even longer with the best multiplayer games on Switch. By the way, if you activate a new (or renew an existing) Family Plan right now, you get an extra 1k gold points.

If you purchase certain games during the Multiplayer Festival including Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Super Mario Bros Wonder, you get bonus gold points, which means you can get free stuff in the My Nintendo Store or discounts on games in the eShop.

The store has exclusive merchandise that you can’t buy anywhere, so we highly recommend you grab some gear. Our favorites are the cute Kirby keychain and Splatoon sticker packs – I can confirm they jazz up a plain white Switch dock quite nicely.

From August 19 to August 25, you can try some key titles in the Game Trials. You can play four titles for free if you have an Online membership, and then you can purchase them for a cool discount if you really get into a particular game.

Another nice tidbit is that if you play online in a Switch game, you can earn 30 extra platinum points every week from August 5th to September 8th – up to a maximum of 150 points. That’s halfway toward another pack of Splatoon stickers, if you like.

For those of you itching for some more recommendations, here are all the new Switch games coming out soon, and we love these free Switch games for some fun that won’t break the bank.