Never worry about Switch storage again with this Black Friday deal

This Black Friday deal can get you a great deal on microSD cards between 64GB and 1TB in size, all of which have a Nintendo-inspired design.

I love my Nintendo Switch. It goes everywhere with me, and it has a fantastic library of games that offer many hours of entertainment. However, if there’s one thing that grinds my gears, it’s the pitiful Switch storage. It simply can’t handle the number of games I want on my console at all times because I reserve the right to jump between ten RPGs at a moment’s notice. Luckily, for anyone with the same dilemma as me, there’s a Black Friday deal that gives you 58% off a 256GB SanDisk microSD card on Amazon.

Just think of all the games you can store with that boosting your console. There’s nothing more annoying than trying to download a new game and only realizing one of your mainstays needs to go. Now, you can make that a thing of the past, and I know that how a memory card looks isn’t all that important considering you never see it, but the SanDisk 256GB microSD card is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch, boasting a lovely yellow color with that famous star you often see in the best Mario games.

Of course, there are other options for the 256GB card, including Pikachu, the most beloved creature in the Pokémon games, featuring a yellow-gold color with the face of a rather content-looking Pikachu. However, the Pikachu model doesn’t appear to be in the sale. The Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader option is, though, and it’s a very nice pink color with a confused bear on it. It’s not 58% off like the Super Mario Super Star, but it’s still on offer for 50% less than normal.

While those are the only three in the lineup for 256GB, you can get 29% off the 64GB Yoshi double pack, 3&% off the 128GB Fortnite Skull Trooper model, and the Super Mario Super Mushroom 128GB card is down by a whopping 57%. If you want the largest card possible, the Pokémon Snorlax 1TB microSD card has a 33% reduction at the moment.

If you need more storage this Black Friday, Amazon is clearly the place to be. With a new microSD card, you can download all of the best Switch RPGs, action games, and ARPGs. You won’t be limited to just a few options at a time anymore.

