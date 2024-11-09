With so many bops and bangers in the company’s library, the arrival of Nintendo Music is a godsend if you’re eager to stream that iconic Wii Shop channel music on repeat. If you’ve been experiencing a few hiccups while using the brand-new app, the good news is that a fresh Nintendo Music update is rolling out across various platforms, following over one million downloads in just a week.

The latest update for fans of the best Switch game music, N64 classics, or Wii anthems is currently live on Android and iOS platforms. Nintendo clarified in a recent blog post that it was investigating issues regarding inconsistent app launches and SD card compatibility. Thankfully, the company appears to have resolved this, as the post advises Switch players to “please update the app to the latest version.”

Meanwhile, iPhone users can expect a “smoother experience” overall. Despite a few teething issues, the app’s popularity is skyrocketing. According to industry analysts Sensor Tower, via Game File, the Nintendo Music app surpassed the one million milestone at a rapid pace, garnering over 260,000 downloads on its first day of availability.

Within four days, this number has soared past a whopping 1.2 million. Sensor Tower’s data posits that around 40% of downloads were from the United States, with Japan taking up 15% respectively.

Currently, Nintendo says that the Nintendo Music app is for smart devices, like the best gaming phones out there. However, we’re curious to see if a dedicated version for the handheld will arrive. It’s no secret that the Nintendo Switch is lacking on the multimedia side, with YouTube serving as its primary app of entertainment. With no options to set up a cheeky Disney Plus download or a Netflix download, the addition of Nintendo Music surely wouldn’t hurt.

Nintendo Music’s services are available at no extra cost to Nintendo Switch Online members, and you can also experience it during your free trial of the Switch multiplayer game subscription. The app allows you to download or stream tracks, create playlists, and loop songs in 15, 30, or 60 minute intervals. Nintendo Music also censors spoiler-centric tracks while listening, too.

