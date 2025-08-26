In case you missed it, Nintendo's mascot stars in a new stop-motion series on YouTube called My Mario, where a plushy version of him has to overcome obstacles in everyday life. Well, every day for Mario, maybe not the rest of us.

The Japanese Nintendo channel on YouTube has three bite-sized episodes featuring the mustachioed man so far. In the first, he tries out some new mustache styles, including a Wario-esque pointy number. The second episode has Mario try to reach his hat that's got stuck on a question block, and in the third, he learns not to mess with green shells.

They're just really cute little moments, to be honest, and would be great for small children (or entertaining pets, perhaps). The videos are part of a wider My Mario range aimed at younger children, complete with a new interactive game, some adorable toys, and a tiny power-up mushroom-shaped backpack.

There's also the free game Hello, Mario!, currently only available on the Japanese eShop and Google Play. It'll roll out worldwide in 2026. What is it, I hear you ask? Do you remember the menu screen in Super Mario 64 that let you manipulate his face? It's basically that, but for kids, and slightly less horrifying. You can add stickers, change the background, and also give his 'tash a good yank if you want to vent some frustration.

It's always nice to see new additions aimed at different audiences, and we're sure these cutesy Mario toys will go down a treat. If you're looking for the best Mario games out there, we can help you out - and keep you up to date with all the new Switch games coming out soon.