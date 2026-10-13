Nintendo has "no plans to ditch physical" games despite PlayStation's digital-only future

Despite living in a largely digital world, people still have a real passion for physical media. Whether it's collecting Criterion Collection Blu-Rays or limited edition game releases, there's something satisfying about proudly displaying your prized pickups. Sony's plans to abandon physical releases caused quite a stir earlier this year, raising the question of whether its rivals will follow suit. If you need some reassurance, Nintendo has no plans to abandon physical games, according to a senior executive.

Bill van Zyll, Nintendo's vice president and general manager for Latin America, discusses the future of physical media in an interview with YouTuber Coelho no Japão. He confirms that Nintendo intends to keep offering physical games on Nintendo Switch 2 for the foreseeable future. "Historically, we've been very agnostic, right? We go off what the consumer prefers, and take that into account very heavily," van Zyll explains.

Reinforcing Nintendo's strategy, he adds that the company has "no plans to ditch physical. We know how much the fans like it as well, so our position has been to be agnostic." Van Zyll also points to the Nintendo Switch 2 as an example of the company's ethos, noting that the console supports both digital and physical games.

Sony's plan to stop producing physical discs for new PlayStation games from 2028 naturally sparked debate among those concerned about game ownership, preservation, and the ability to buy and sell second-hand games. That means if you love a trusty CEX trade-in, it might be something of the past in the years to come.

However, Nintendo's previous approach to physical media isn't without controversy. The Nintendo Switch 2 supports game cartridges alongside Game-Key Cards, giving you licenses to download and play games rather than containing the full game data. It's not uncommon, but it means you'll face big downloads from the get-go.

Game-Key Cards continue to attract criticism from those who prefer owning a complete game on a physical cartridge. That said, van Zyll's remarks don't guarantee physical games will remain part of Nintendo's business indefinitely. His statement reflects the company's current plans, not a permanent promise.

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