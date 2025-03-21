Who needs Assassin’s Creed Shadows when you can play this samurai classic on NSO

We all love a bargain, and the Nintendo Store Online game bundle is getting a quadruple threat of old-school SNES classics. Amongst those is Nobunagas’s Ambition, where you play as a ruthless samurai during the height of the Sengoku period of feudal Japan, and the vibes are perfect for those of us who were getting more and more excited for Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Nobunagas’s Ambition was one of the very first turn-based simulation games, releasing all the way back in 1983 and focusing on unifying ancient Japan to become the ultimate Oda Nobunaga warlord. All in a day’s work, right? The SNES classic has four campaigns to battle through, and you need to raise an army, keep your economy thriving, and support the little guys to keep their unfettered loyalty.

Feudal Japan has long been on our Assassin’s Creed bucket lists, and the NSO bundle is a great pairing to Ubisoft’s samurai-inspired action game. Much like the Animus ties modern day with ancient settings, you can embark on an old-school turn-based adventure and then take a leap of faith into the newest AC title, set in the exact same time frame.

Along with Nobunagas’s Ambition, the NSO bundle also has three other KOEI games on offer, including Lord of Darkness, the technically third installment of the Nobunaga franchise, Uncharted Waters: New Horizons, and Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire. So, if you feel like traveling back in time before you do exactly that in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can do so with this four-stack of SNES classics on the Nintendo Switch.

So make the most out of your Nintendo Switch Online subscription and snap up these games to explore feudal Japan and live life as a fearsome samurai while you start the AC Shadows campaign to do it all over again. If you’re looking for even more titles to add to your library, check out our picks for the best adventure games and the best RPGS, and if you’re after more free stuff, we have plenty of DC Dark Legion codes, Tribe Nine codes, and Genshin Impact codes for you, too.