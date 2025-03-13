We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Nintendo is offering you a chance to win a trip to San Francisco

Nintendo is heading west and opening a second U.S. store in San Francisco, where you can get up close and personal with Mario and friends.

A new Nintendo store is set to open in northern California this spring, and you could be in with the chance to win a trip to the grand opening. Previously, the only official Nintendo store in the U.S. could be found in New York City, but now the Japanese gaming giant is heading west and setting up shop in San Francisco.

The doors to the new store will open on May 15, 2025, in the iconic Union Square, and will offer an exciting shopping experience for Nintendo lovers in the area, with plenty of exclusive accessories, souvenirs, and clothing to splash your cash on. Or, if you’re waiting for the Switch 2 to release, you’ll be able to pop in and pick up a console in person, along with some of the best Switch games if you’re still holding out on the second-generation handheld console.

The Nintendo New York store has held plenty of exciting events in the past, including Mar10 celebrations and game launches, so we expect to see just as many festivities at the west coast location. There’s plenty to look forward to this year in the world of Nintendo, and a brand-new U.S. location is only ramping up the excitement.

You can check out all of the details on Nintendo’s website, with store opening times, contact information, and a Google Map pin coming very soon, as well as details on reservation requirements. But to celebrate the grand opening of the San Francisco store, Nintendo is offering you the chance to win a trip to attend the exclusive event. Enter the My Nintendo x Nintendo San Francisco Sweepstakes to get your name in the hat and be in with the chance to explore San Francisco during a four-day trip and receive a tour of the new store during the exclusive launch event.

