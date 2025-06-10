Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller review - more than nostalgia

Verdict The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller is a must-own for retro fans who are after that kick of nostalgia. The controller is light, well-made, and perfectly reminiscent of the original gamepad, with some extra buttons to help it keep up with the Switch 2 experience. Pros Perfect for GameCube fans

Light to hold

Decent battery Cons Not compatible with all games

Small 'ZL' button

The Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller was an instant must-buy for me after Nintendo unveiled it during the Switch 2 Direct in April. I have a strong love for the console and its library of games, so much so that the NSO GameCube collection is another personal highlight of the NS2 launch.

Unsurprisingly, this gamepad replicates the controller from the 2001 console, giving you that slick purple finish, an odd yellow 'C' analog stick, an iconic button layout, and a couple of additions in the form of the Home, Capture, ZL, and GameChat buttons. Come on, it's still a Nintendo Switch 2 accessory; it had to get with the times somehow. Admittedly, having not played my old GameCube for a while, the controller felt odd to hold at first, but that quickly faded, with my fingers fitting naturally around the accessory and on the buttons (well, mostly, but more on that in a bit), with a lightweight feel that ensures you don't need to worry about any fatigue.

Naturally, I was quick to put one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers through its paces, and what better way to do that than with the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube collection? First up was one of everybody's favorite Zelda games, Wind Waker. It's iconic, as is the gamepad, so it's a match made in heaven. While we're still waiting for that elusive Wind Waker Switch port, this is the next best thing, and it really does feel like you're back in 2003.

I also gave both Z-Zero and Soul Calibur 2 a try, and when more games arrive on the service, I'll be sure to test them as well. Actually, Nintendo, if you're listening, I have some suggestions on which GameCube games should be on NSO.

For the longest time, I assumed that the GC collection would be the only place you could really use the controller, but it turns out I was wrong about that, to my absolute delight. You can actually use the GameCube controller perfectly well with Mario Kart World, so you really can get your money's worth out of the accessory - it's not just compatible with a single NSO library of games, as some had feared before the launch.

However, there are some caveats. For instance, I don't recommend you play games like Dark Souls with the GameCube controller; you have no hope of making it through Lordran, trust me. I barely made it through the tutorial due to not being able to use lock-on (without messing with the settings anyway), and the tiny ZL button makes it difficult to perform actions such as raising your shield. So, while you can certainly enjoy more Switch games with it than we first thought, there are still some limitations, so prepare yourself that not every game you want to play is best suited for the GameCube gamepad.

The controller itself is highly responsive. The buttons bounce right back, so you don't need to worry about delayed input or them getting stuck. However, I do have one minor complaint in the design department. While I appreciate the faithful rendition, the ZL button is entirely too small. Look, I get it. The original GameCube controller doesn't have a button there (in front of the L trigger), but making it a tiny thing feels a little bit ridiculous - I have to feel around for it rather than instantly knowing where it is, and when I do find it, I need to give it quite a firm press with my finger. To be honest, it feels a bit unnatural because it's so small.

Putting my small grievance aside, I must say that the controller can certainly hold a charge, allowing me to get hours of game time over roughly three to four days before needing to charge it, and even then, it doesn't take too long to get it juiced up.

Overall, I have to say that the Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube Controller is worth the $64.99 / £58.99 price tag if you get a kick out of nostalgia, with those childhood memories flooding back when you take it for a spin with the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube collection. Its sturdy design, good battery, and ability to use with different games just add to its value, even if that pesky, small ZL button grinds my gears.

