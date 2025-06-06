Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller review - the perfect partner

The long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, bringing with it a handful of fresh accessories for us to fawn over. Personally, the most exciting one for me is the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller. I know, I know, a lot of people find controllers rather boring, but as a long-time gamer, my original Monster Hunter-themed Switch Pro Controller is easily my favorite out of any I've used, so I was eager to get my hands on this new, upgraded piece of kit.

Luckily, Nintendo has done it again, as the Switch 2 Pro Controller is a real beauty. Upon taking it out of the box – packaged with a wonderfully sturdy USB-C cable – it's immediately obvious that this controller is high quality. Sleek and stylish, its black matte finish looks and feels incredibly premium, and the light gray bumpers and joystick bases are very striking. I wasn't sure whether I'd like the contrasting accents more than an all-black affair, but my doubts have been hushed since seeing it in person.

The controller feels comfortably weighty in your hand. This is quite surprising considering it's actually lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 238g compared to the original Pro Controller's 249g (according to my trusty kitchen scales, at least). Side-by-side, you can also see that the Switch 2 Pro Controller is a little smaller than the original, with a slightly narrower body and grips, and I personally find that it feels more comfortable in my palms.

Opting for that smooth, matte finish over the textured grips on my Monster Hunter Edition Switch Pro Controller, the Switch 2 Pro Controller almost has a paper-like feel in your hands, and, rather than a seam that runs alongside the edge of the grips, it goes for a sleek line around the faceplate.

I really appreciate this minor detail, as there are no rough edges to catch or rub against your hand during long play sessions. However, some of you may prefer a textured grip for – well, more grip. Though if that's the case, I'm sure there will be plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 accessories popping up to address that, such as silicone or plastic controller covers.

The button layout on the Switch 2 Pro Controller is very similar to that of the original, only with the addition of the new C button near the bottom of the faceplate. This button is solely dedicated to opening the Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat feature, which isn't something I see myself using often, but it's small and discrete and doesn't get in the way, and I'm sure it will be useful for any of you social butterflies out there.

The four triggers, the D-pad, and the X, A, B, and Y buttons on the face feel very similar to the original controller, offering a similar (and equally satisfying) click when you press them down. While the D-pad is still imperfect, it feels solid and comfortable to use, though it may still hold you back if you're a big fan of fighting games and need those precise directional controls. This time, the + and – buttons are more pronounced, feeling more akin to the action buttons. I find this makes them more comfortable to use and easier to locate when you're not looking at your controller, which is definitely a plus.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the home and screenshot buttons, which are closer together and even more recessed than the original. While this isn't an issue in most situations, I find it much more difficult to take screenshots while gaming, especially when participating in madcap races around the Mario Kart World tracks.

The joysticks on the Switch 2 Pro Controller are very similar to those on the original Switch Pro Controller. The thumb pads are slightly thinner but feature the same design with a recess in the center and ridges around the edge for grip. They're very comfortable to rotate, allowing for smooth motion and springing back to the center when you release them, making them a treat to use when navigating your way around in games, and I haven't found any dead zones so far. They're also relatively comfortable to click, though they can slip if you try to press them down at an angle.

The sync button and USB-C connector at the top of the controller also feel and function very similar to the original Pro Controller, though this time the LED lights are stripped back and only appear on the topside. There's one lone light that lets you know when the controller is charging, and a row of four green lights that indicate whether your controller is in pairing mode or connected to your console, and also what player number you are. I will say I struggled to get the controller to connect to my Nintendo Switch 2 wirelessly, even while following all the directions in pairing mode, but quickly plugging it in via USB-C solved the issue for me right away.

Beyond the new C button, the two main differences between the Switch 2 Pro Controller and the original Switch Pro Controller are the addition of a headphone jack and the new GL/GR buttons. The 3.5mm headphone jack is located at the bottom of the controller between the grips, which seems like quite a convenient location for gaming sessions. However, I personally don't remember the last time I used headphones with a 3.5mm connector, so I'm unsure how useful that's going to be (to me, at least).

The GL and GR buttons are located on the inside of the console's grips, where your second or third fingers generally lie. They're mappable, meaning you can change what they do in certain games, which is a pretty nice addition. They're relatively flat and nondescript, so they haven't gotten in my way so far, and they feel quite comfortable to press, so I'm looking forward to using them in compatible games in the future.

Like its predecessor, the Switch 2 Pro Controller boasts a solid Li-Ion battery that supposedly can last for up to 40 hours of gaming on one full charge. I've not had the chance to thoroughly test this for myself just yet, but I'll be sure to update this piece once I've spent a bit more time with it.

Overall, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is a truly premium piece of kit that offers some decent improvements on its already brilliant predecessor. It's sleek, stylish, and very ergonomic, with great rumble, a solid battery, and some very satisfying buttons. It's easily the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller out there right now and is much more comfortable than using your Joy-Cons with a grip.

I'll be back here shortly to update this review when I've spent a bit more time with the controller and tried it out on other platforms, so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, head over to our Nintendo Switch 2 review in progress to see how the rest of the console sizes up.