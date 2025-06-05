Nintendo Switch 2 review in progress - great so far, with one catch

The big day is finally upon us, but you might be wondering where our Nintendo Switch 2 review is. Well, like every other media outlet, we received our review unit just the day before launch, so we're still putting the much-anticipated hybrid console through its paces. However, we have some first impressions from spending a few hours with the console, so you can get an idea of what to expect if you're still debating whether to pick it up or wait for your pre-order to arrive.

Let's start with the positives. While I've only really tested Mario Kart World so far, the performance and display are a serious step up from the original Switch and, in my opinion, even the Switch OLED. This upgrade is especially noticeable in handheld mode, with the 1080p screen offering a level of quality that even some of the high-end picks from our guide to the best handheld consoles can't compete with. I'm coming from spending the last few months glued to my Steam Deck OLED, but after a couple of hours playing the Switch 2, I'm already tossing Valve's console to one side like Toy Story's Andy discarding Woody following the arrival of a certain Buzz Lightyear.

While the form factor of the Switch 2 had already won me over from my time testing games at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience in London, I'm an even bigger fan of it now that I've had time to use the handheld in my own home. Due to the bigger screen and elongated Joy-Con 2 controllers, the console somehow feels thinner than the OLED I've spent the last few years with, despite the fact that it's almost the exact same thickness. This isn't a bad thing at all; if anything, I'm a big fan of it, as it adds to the sleek design aesthetic that Nintendo aced with its last couple of consoles.

On the subject of the Joy-Con 2 controllers, they're another marked improvement from the original. The magnetic attachments make them much easier to use compared to the occasionally frustrating rail system of the original, and the bigger joysticks are ideal for getting those drift boosts in Mario Kart World or for anyone, like me, with big Sasquatch hands. I've yet to test out mouse mode or discover how much more durable the Joy-Cons are compared to the original, but I'll share my thoughts in our full review.

It's also worth noting that, while it's not the most exciting thing about the console, setting up the Switch 2 is remarkably easy. It takes less than half an hour or so, maybe a little more if you've got a massive library of screenshots to transfer over, and the step-by-step instructions should serve as a great introduction to anyone picking this up who didn't check out the original Switch. Once setup is complete, backwards compatible games associated with your account should begin to download automatically. Some of the best Switch games have received free Switch 2 updates, so I'm downloading Pokémon Violet and Super Mario 3D All-Stars as I type this to see how they run on the new hardware.

However, the Switch 2 isn't perfect. The biggest disappointment so far is battery life, which is much closer to the original Switch than the OLED model that arrived a few years later. So far, I've averaged about an hour and a half to two hours playing Mario Kart World at full charge before it's time to plug in. That wouldn't be so bad if the console wasn't also pretty slow to charge, especially if you're still playing, taking at least three hours to juice from flat to 100%. It's quicker if the console is in sleep mode, but that means you're not playing, and right now, all I want to be doing is drifting around the tight bends of Moo Moo Meadows.

I've got some smaller frustrations, too. The charging lead that comes in the box is a bit short, which restricts how you play when you're running low on battery in handheld mode, and as I've already mentioned, you'll experience that fairly often. The handheld also gets a little toastier than I was anticipating. It's nothing too concerning, and if anything, I'm more worried about how much I like the smell of the internal fans going to work coming out of the top vents, but it's something to keep in mind.

That's all we've got for you so far, but be sure to keep an eye out for our full and detailed Nintendo Switch 2 review in the coming days. If you need to complete your setup when the console arrives, be sure to check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories and the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers. Or, if you're looking to jump on GameChat right away, see our list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras.