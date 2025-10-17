The Switch 2 is already putting up an impressive fight against the new ROG Xbox Ally X

After months of anticipation, the two new ROG Xbox Ally handhelds are finally here, and the general consensus is a shrug. Despite being positioned as a Steam Deck competitor and the moment when Windows 11 becomes a useful OS for PC gaming handhelds, there's still work to be done. But what's already surprising some users is how the Nintendo Switch 2 is surpassing the ROG Xbox Ally X in several ways. Thanks to some early benchmarks, Nintendo's latest offering could be the better choice for now if you want to play some games at high quality while on the go.

YouTuber ElAnalistaDeBits pitted the Nintendo Switch 2 and ROG Xbox Ally X in various comparisons, which you can see further down this page. The clip showcases the graphics quality in some of the best Switch games, also available on the ROG Ally X, such as Star Wars: Outlaws and Hitman: World of Assassination, as well as how quickly both devices start up, their battery life, and more.

The results were surprising, considering Microsoft is pushing the narrative that the ROG Xbox Ally is very optimized compared to other PC handhelds. In the video, the handheld was seconds longer in starting up, and its upscaling of textures, especially in Star Wars: Outlaws, looks worse compared to what's shown on Switch 2.

Granted, it's early days, considering Microsoft's handheld has only been available for a few days, but it shows that the company has some work to do to improve the handheld if it's considering a next-generation model. In our review of the ROG Xbox Ally, we noted how its high price of $999 will put many potential users off, and the 'Full-Screen Xbox Experience' fails to hide the fact that the handheld is still running Windows 11, which remains frustrating to use on handhelds.

Still, the Xbox Ally is a fine Steam Deck alternative, but if you want something more focused on mobile play, especially when it comes to the operating system, the Switch 2 could be the better option for now. In addition, thanks to how developers are making sure that their games, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Star Wars: Outlaws, can perform as well as possible on the device, you'll be able to jump straight into these games without needing to tweak some settings to get the best framerate. It looks like until Microsoft can refine its software for the ROG Xbox Ally, the Switch 2 wins the initial battle here.

In the meantime, if you're looking for something completely different, take a look at our guides to the best gaming phones and the best gaming tablets. Or, if you're looking for something new to play on the go, check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch 2 games and the best mobile games.