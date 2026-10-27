Nintendo Switch 2 Lite could use a more efficient Samsung chip, leaks claim

Nintendo could be working on a cheaper, handheld-only version of the Switch 2, and new rumors suggest it might use a more efficient Samsung chip to help keep costs down.

Nintendo Switch 2 Lite leaks: An image of the blue Nintendo Switch Lite.
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Mobile tech & hardware Nintendo Switch 
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The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the slickest handhelds on the market, but what if you don't need all the bells and whistles of its hybrid design? A cheaper, handheld-only model could offer a more affordable entry point - a Nintendo Switch 2 Lite, you may say. New rumors suggest Samsung's chip technology might help make that possible.

As reported by VideoCardz, the new Nintendo Switch 2 Lite could use Samsung's upcoming second-generation 8LPU+ manufacturing process. The technology promises several improvements over Samsung's existing 8nm process, reportedly used to manufacture the standard Switch 2's Nvidia Tegra T239 chip.

Samsung is scheduled to present its 8LPU+ technology at the 2026 International Electron Devices Meeting. The process reportedly offers 12% better performance, 15% lower power consumption, and an 8% reduction in chip area. It could also reduce the area used by input/output circuitry by around 10% and cut power leakage when the chip is on standby.

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In simple terms, these figures describe improvements over Samsung's previous 8LPU manufacturing process. They don't mean games would run 12% faster or that a Switch 2 Lite would automatically have 15% better battery life. Instead, a chip using the new technology could potentially deliver better performance while consuming less power.

That could be particularly useful for a portable console, where battery life and heat management are important. A smaller chip could also help reduce manufacturing costs, although neither a cheaper console nor longer battery life is guaranteed. There's a significant caveat, however: Nintendo hasn't confirmed that a Switch 2 Lite is in development, let alone that it will use Samsung's new technology.

The Korean outlet Electronic Times recently quoted an unnamed industry source who suggested that existing Samsung Foundry customers and chipmakers seeking certification could be candidates for 8LPU+. Still, a cheaper Switch 2 would make sense.

Nintendo Switch 2 Lite leaks Samsung: An image of a Samsung hardware spec.

The original Nintendo Switch Lite dropped TV output and removable Joy-Con controllers to offer a more affordable alternative to the standard handheld. A successor could follow a similar approach, giving players a cheaper way to access new Switch games.

Samsung's technology could be a useful fit, but we'll have to wait for more concrete evidence before drawing any conclusions.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.