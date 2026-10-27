Nintendo Switch 2 Lite could use a more efficient Samsung chip, leaks claim

The Nintendo Switch 2 is one of the slickest handhelds on the market, but what if you don't need all the bells and whistles of its hybrid design? A cheaper, handheld-only model could offer a more affordable entry point - a Nintendo Switch 2 Lite, you may say. New rumors suggest Samsung's chip technology might help make that possible.

As reported by VideoCardz, the new Nintendo Switch 2 Lite could use Samsung's upcoming second-generation 8LPU+ manufacturing process. The technology promises several improvements over Samsung's existing 8nm process, reportedly used to manufacture the standard Switch 2's Nvidia Tegra T239 chip.

Samsung is scheduled to present its 8LPU+ technology at the 2026 International Electron Devices Meeting. The process reportedly offers 12% better performance, 15% lower power consumption, and an 8% reduction in chip area. It could also reduce the area used by input/output circuitry by around 10% and cut power leakage when the chip is on standby.

In simple terms, these figures describe improvements over Samsung's previous 8LPU manufacturing process. They don't mean games would run 12% faster or that a Switch 2 Lite would automatically have 15% better battery life. Instead, a chip using the new technology could potentially deliver better performance while consuming less power.

That could be particularly useful for a portable console, where battery life and heat management are important. A smaller chip could also help reduce manufacturing costs, although neither a cheaper console nor longer battery life is guaranteed. There's a significant caveat, however: Nintendo hasn't confirmed that a Switch 2 Lite is in development, let alone that it will use Samsung's new technology.

The Korean outlet Electronic Times recently quoted an unnamed industry source who suggested that existing Samsung Foundry customers and chipmakers seeking certification could be candidates for 8LPU+. Still, a cheaper Switch 2 would make sense.

The original Nintendo Switch Lite dropped TV output and removable Joy-Con controllers to offer a more affordable alternative to the standard handheld. A successor could follow a similar approach, giving players a cheaper way to access new Switch games.

Samsung's technology could be a useful fit, but we'll have to wait for more concrete evidence before drawing any conclusions.