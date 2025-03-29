Nothing stresses me out quite like the rush to grab concert tickets or pre-order a brand-new console at launch. While I’ve put the pain of the PlayStation 5 launch behind me, it looks like we’re all going to face a new obstacle when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches. The gaming giant is set to reveal more about the handheld on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, and the chance to bag your Switch 2 is reportedly coming shortly after the Nintendo Direct. However, the demand for the console might be too much.

A new report from Insider Gaming claims that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are going to be a struggle for many, as the number of units Nintendo has prepared will sell out rapidly. In emails exchanged between the outlet and a large US retailer, they express that “retailers are expecting that they will run out of pre-order units for the Nintendo Switch 2 on day one, despite Nintendo allegedly accumulating a large quantity for launch.” When the pre-order window opens, Nintendo only has a “limited unit allocation” set to be rolled out.

This follows previous claims from the outlet’s anonymous sources that the Nintendo Switch 2 will arrive in three distinct phases. Following the next Nintendo Direct, Nintendo will reportedly send out developer kits for the console in June. Capping off the plan is a rollout of new Switch games, purportedly set for release over the holiday period.

Developers have likely had access to the Nintendo Switch 2 dev kit for some time, with the second phase potentially signifying a wider distribution plan.

Leaks have alleged that the console is capable of running triple-A titles, with potential games set for the Switch 2, including Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Forza Horizon 5, and Doom: The Dark Ages. Microsoft Gaming has been particularly vocal about its support of Nintendo in recent months, with CEO Phil Spencer saying in a Gamertag Radio interview that “I’m really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they’re a really important part of this industry.”

If this comes to fruition, it’d mark a positive shift toward more mature titles on the console, making something like a GTA 6 Switch port possible – at least on paper, anyway. I’d definitely be keen to see how it runs.

