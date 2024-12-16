We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Okami and Onimusha are great, but we want to see this Capcom classic on Switch 2

The return of Onimusha and Okami is huge for Capcom, but this forgotten franchise needs to relaunch next on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 Capcom: An image of Regina from Dino Crisis and a Nintendo Switch.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Nintendo Switch 

The Game Awards were full of incredible reveals this year, with Capcom’s brand-new iteration of Onimusha stunning viewers around the world. Alongside it, the unexpected Okami 2 reveal was the icing on top of the cake. Now, the Resident Evil and Dead Rising developer is casting its net back to older series’ in its library, and we reckon that this beloved survival horror franchise is due a reappraisal as the Nintendo Switch 2 looms. Say it with me, folks: Dino Crisis.

Addressing the reveal of Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Okami 2 in a new statement, Capcom expresses that “in addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently.” While the developer doesn’t clarify exactly what titles this may include, Capcom adds that it’s “working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles.”

If we’re really going back to the past, then Dino Crisis’ revival is well overdue. Since the franchise’s debut in 1999, Dino Crisis’ legacy has evolved past its original reputation as ‘Resident Evil with dinosaurs.’ This is elevated by 2000’s Dino Crisis 2, a fantastic action game that steers away from survival horror antics, reveling in its engrossing atmosphere.

Sadly, the misfire of Dino Crisis 3 extinguished the franchise’s flame three years later. Aside from some minor references in other Capcom releases and DLC for Dead Rising 3, Capcom has shown little interest in giving Dino Crisis another chance.

YouTube Thumbnail

Over 20 years later, we’d say enough time has passed for Capcom to relaunch Dino Crisis for a fresh audience, especially with exciting hardware like the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon. Capcom and Nintendo have enjoyed a fruitful partnership in the past, collaborating on releases like 2011’s Resident Evil: Mercenaries.

The duo have also kept games like Monster Hunter Tri, Monster Hunter 4, and Monster Hunter Generations exclusively locked to Nintendo hardware. Dinosaurs are all the rage it seems, too, with Saber Interactive dusting off the cobwebs of FPS game series with Turok: Origins – another The Game Awards announcement that took many viewers by surprise. Time is ticking down until the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, and we hope Capcom wants to get a slice of the action.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.