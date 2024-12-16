The Game Awards were full of incredible reveals this year, with Capcom’s brand-new iteration of Onimusha stunning viewers around the world. Alongside it, the unexpected Okami 2 reveal was the icing on top of the cake. Now, the Resident Evil and Dead Rising developer is casting its net back to older series’ in its library, and we reckon that this beloved survival horror franchise is due a reappraisal as the Nintendo Switch 2 looms. Say it with me, folks: Dino Crisis.

Addressing the reveal of Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Okami 2 in a new statement, Capcom expresses that “in addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently.” While the developer doesn’t clarify exactly what titles this may include, Capcom adds that it’s “working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles.”

If we’re really going back to the past, then Dino Crisis’ revival is well overdue. Since the franchise’s debut in 1999, Dino Crisis’ legacy has evolved past its original reputation as ‘Resident Evil with dinosaurs.’ This is elevated by 2000’s Dino Crisis 2, a fantastic action game that steers away from survival horror antics, reveling in its engrossing atmosphere.

Sadly, the misfire of Dino Crisis 3 extinguished the franchise’s flame three years later. Aside from some minor references in other Capcom releases and DLC for Dead Rising 3, Capcom has shown little interest in giving Dino Crisis another chance.

Over 20 years later, we’d say enough time has passed for Capcom to relaunch Dino Crisis for a fresh audience, especially with exciting hardware like the Nintendo Switch 2 on the horizon. Capcom and Nintendo have enjoyed a fruitful partnership in the past, collaborating on releases like 2011’s Resident Evil: Mercenaries.

The duo have also kept games like Monster Hunter Tri, Monster Hunter 4, and Monster Hunter Generations exclusively locked to Nintendo hardware. Dinosaurs are all the rage it seems, too, with Saber Interactive dusting off the cobwebs of FPS game series with Turok: Origins – another The Game Awards announcement that took many viewers by surprise. Time is ticking down until the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, and we hope Capcom wants to get a slice of the action.

