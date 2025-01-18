We’re nearly at the end of January, and the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal has truly kicked off 2025 with a bang. After leaks revealed the console piece by piece, you’re probably wondering when you can actually play on the Switch 2. Well, you won’t have to wait too long, actually. That’s if you’re lucky enough to participate in Nintendo’s forthcoming hands-on experiences.

Hot off the Nintendo Switch 2’s short but sweet announcement trailer, the gaming giant is preparing to unleash the handheld in the wild. While Nintendo is yet to reveal a release date, the company is holding three limited-time events where players can see the console up close, and presumably a selection of new Switch games too. The catch, however, is that these hands-on events are limited to the following locations:

Berlin

Madrid

Amsterdam

Paris

London

Milan

New York

Los Angeles

Dallas

Toronto

Melbourne

Tokyo (Makuhari)

Seoul

Hong Kong

Taipei

If you’re interested in securing a spot with up to four hours of playtime, you can sign up for a chance to win a ticket here. Entrants must be at least 18 years old, and you need a Nintendo Switch Online account. “You can register for a chance to receive tickets here at any time before Sunday, January 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time per each event location. The drawing is free to enter. Please note there is no guarantee you will be selected to receive a ticket,” Nintendo clarifies.

Before the events take place, we’re curious to see if we’ll gain any more nifty hardware details. With PS5 Pro style features and triple-A game capability rumored, the Nintendo Switch 2 could cement itself as one of the best Steam Deck alternatives. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, Mario Kart 9, and the upcoming Pokémon influenced game Synth Beasts.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.