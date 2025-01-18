We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

You could be one of the first people ever to play the Nintendo Switch 2

The secret is finally out and the Nintendo Switch 2 is a reality, but this Switch 2 experience will let some players get hands-on early.

Nintendo Switch 2 experience: An image of the Nintendo Switch 2 console and Mario racing from Mario Kart 8.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Nintendo Switch 

We’re nearly at the end of January, and the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal has truly kicked off 2025 with a bang. After leaks revealed the console piece by piece, you’re probably wondering when you can actually play on the Switch 2. Well, you won’t have to wait too long, actually. That’s if you’re lucky enough to participate in Nintendo’s forthcoming hands-on experiences.

Hot off the Nintendo Switch 2’s short but sweet announcement trailer, the gaming giant is preparing to unleash the handheld in the wild. While Nintendo is yet to reveal a release date, the company is holding three limited-time events where players can see the console up close, and presumably a selection of new Switch games too. The catch, however, is that these hands-on events are limited to the following locations:

  • Berlin
  • Madrid
  • Amsterdam
  • Paris
  • London
  • Milan
  • New York
  • Los Angeles
  • Dallas
  • Toronto
  • Melbourne
  • Tokyo (Makuhari)
  • Seoul
  • Hong Kong
  • Taipei

If you’re interested in securing a spot with up to four hours of playtime, you can sign up for a chance to win a ticket here. Entrants must be at least 18 years old, and you need a Nintendo Switch Online account. “You can register for a chance to receive tickets here at any time before Sunday, January 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time per each event location. The drawing is free to enter. Please note there is no guarantee you will be selected to receive a ticket,” Nintendo clarifies.

YouTube Thumbnail

Before the events take place, we’re curious to see if we’ll gain any more nifty hardware details. With PS5 Pro style features and triple-A game capability rumored, the Nintendo Switch 2 could cement itself as one of the best Steam Deck alternatives. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, Mario Kart 9, and the upcoming Pokémon influenced game Synth Beasts.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from tending to his Stardew Valley duties with his friends or listening to the Zenless Zone Zero soundtrack, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.