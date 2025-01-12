Is the Nintendo Switch 2 the worst kept secret in gaming right now? It certainly seems that way as a myriad of leaks continues to surround the forthcoming handheld, especially as accessory brand Genki recently showed off an alleged mockup model of the console. Now, Nintendo is allegedly set to issue legal action against the brand as an official reveal remains elusive.

According to French games journalist Julien Tellouck, as translated by The Game Post, Tellouck reports that a Genki representative claimed that Nintendo had sent lawyers to the brand’s booth regarding recent Nintendo Switch 2 leaks. “I spoke with the guy from Genki, just behind me […] he told me that Nintendo had already sent lawyers their way,” the journalist suggests.

However, whether Genki should be worried about this is another matter, as Tellouck adds that “they’ve never signed any papers with Nintendo, no confidentiality agreement, no NDA. So, the Japanese brand is in the clear.”

Genki’s booth at CES displayed a rather convincing render of the Nintendo Switch 2, complete with accessories set to accompany the console when it eventually arrives. This includes cases to accommodate the console’s all-but-confirmed upgrade to magnetic Joy-Cons, a leak that previously emerged in May 2024.

In a recent statement provided to CNET, Nintendo clarifies that “the gaming hardware that Genki is claiming to be Nintendo hardware at CES is unofficial and was not provided to the company by Nintendo.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 continues to be one of the biggest gaming talking points right now, with speculation from insiders proposing that Microsoft is planning to port legendary FPS game franchise Halo to the system. Other rumors focus on hardware, alleging that a handy PS5 Pro feature could be implemented to enhance gameplay. Until the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal arrives, we’re all waiting to see how it can stack up to the best Steam Deck alternatives out there.

