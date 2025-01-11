To show off the Nintendo Switch 2’s capabilities, a solid selection of games will need to supplement the long-awaited handheld. With speculation going through the roof surrounding its launch roster, new rumors claim that Nintendo will be crossing paths with an Xbox legend and a beloved RPG franchise. Yes, Halo and Final Fantasy may be leaping over to the Switch 2’s dashboard.

According to prominent Xbox and Nintendo Switch 2 leaker ‘Nate The Hate’, Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be available for the console later this year. In a recent YouTube video discussing new Switch games and 2025 predictions, the insider alleges Microsoft is planning to be a “very big supporter” of the console as “Halo: The Master Chief Collection will [likely] be coming to PlayStation 5 and Switch 2.” Alongside it, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2 is purported to land on the handheld, too.

The leaker’s claims follow Microsoft’s strides to port some of its most beloved games to other platforms, with Sea of Thieves and Grounded kicking off that notion last year. While the latter felt like plausible titles to go multi-platform, taking Halo outside its Xbox exclusivity would be a landmark moment. Often cited as a key reason to pick up an Xbox console to begin with, could Microsoft really let the FPS game series shine on other platforms?

I’m personally ready for everyone to get in on the fun, as Microsoft continues to evolve with its “anything is an Xbox” mindset. That includes many of the best Steam Deck alternatives.

Windows Central’s Jez Corden also stands by Nate The Hate’s rumors, adding that “I can corroborate independently with our own sources that all of the above [Nate’s quote] is most likely true.” On the subject of Final Fantasy, it would align with Square Enix’s previous comments about pursuing a brand-new multiplatform strategy.

A previous financial report from May 2024 mentions that “for HD titles, the [Square Enix] group will aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy that includes Nintendo platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and PCs. Especially, in regards to major franchises and AAA titles including catalog titles, it will build an environment where more customers can enjoy our titles.” For now, we’re all waiting for that epic Nintendo Switch 2 reveal to happen, which is sure to be on the horizon as more pieces of hardware continue to leak into the wild.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.