One of the biggest questions surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2 is what games will run on it? It’s no secret that the current iteration of the handheld struggles to replicate some of the best triple-A experiences out there, but that might not be the case for its successor. In fact, new rumors claim the Switch 2 will handle ambitious games more easily than before.

In a recent thread over on Install Base, prominent ResetEra user ‘Matt’ shares their insight on the Nintendo Switch 2. Known for offering statements and claims about gaming hardware during their multi-decade involvement with the gaming forum, they allege that “both Nintendo and third parties see [Nintendo] Switch 2 triple-A titles as a big potential growth driver. The hardware is very capable.” Matt’s response is an attempt to debunk concerns from other commenters that the Nintendo Switch 2 would be weak at launch.

However, should Matt’s claims come to fruition, they caution that the handheld isn’t suddenly going to receive every major triple-A title out there. Don’t expect to see Grand Theft Auto 6 on it just yet, folks. Although, we can dream.

“I’m not at all saying it’ll get everything always, but I think a lot of people will be pleasantly surprised,” they add. With the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal promised to be before the end of the financial year in 2025, what exactly can we expect regarding the console’s hardware capabilities?

The most common hardware leaks purport that the Nintendo Switch 2 will rival the Xbox Series S when it comes to performance, alongside official confirmation of backwards compatibility for older Switch games. Other rumors suggest it’ll get a major power upgrade that could put the Steam Deck to shame, too.

Despite reservations about the Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware, it isn’t like Nintendo has avoided bringing huge action games or ARPGs (hello, Warframe) to players in the past. We’ve seen that with some compromises, games like The Witcher 3 and Hogwarts Legacy have found a place on the humble handheld. Remasters of acclaimed titles like L.A Noire or the spruced-up GTA trilogy prove that richly detailed open-world games have a place on the Switch.

However, it would be nice for the upcoming roster of new Switch games to feature promising FPS games like Atomfall, Fragpunk, and Doom: The Dark Ages. Maybe we’ll even see Call of Duty 2025 make an appearance. With potential Sony and Xbox handhelds coming to market to rival the Nintendo Switch 2 and the best Steam Deck alternatives, it’s a very exciting time for the small screen.

