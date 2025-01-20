We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Nacon’s Nintendo Switch 2 accessory is a must-have for Mario Kart fans

Accessory brand Nacon reveals its range of new Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, including this must-have addition for racing game fans.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories: An image of Mario driving his kart and Nacon's Switch 2 accessories.
As the Nintendo Switch 2 approaches, it might be time to consider having a clear out to make room for all that the handheld has to offer. We don’t just mean adding heaps of games to your shelves, though. Nacon is preparing to launch its wide range of accessories, covering everything from protecting that nifty new screen to ensuring you’ll be the finest racer your lounge has ever seen.

A new statement from Nacon expresses that the company “has designed a range of solutions to protect it from knocks and drops” you might encounter while booting up all those new Switch games. This fresh range of gear includes a Nintendo Switch 2 hard shell transport case, rubberized protective shells, and tempered screen protectors to deter any nasty scratches or grubby fingerprints.

Nacon’s protective shells will keep the magnetic Joy-Cons in place, though, whereas Genki’s products at CES 2025 feature the option to remove them at will.

Additionally, racing game fans are in for a real treat. Easily the highlight of the forthcoming range, Nacon’s racing wheel grip could be the ultimate way to play the all-but-confirmed Mario Kart 9 at launch. Featuring suction cups to firmly attach it to your chosen surface, this might be the one product to keep an eye on. However, you’ll need to wait patiently to get them.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories: An image of Nacon's Nintendo Switch 2 accessory range.

Nacon confirms that these products will be available “as soon as the Nintendo Switch 2 is released,” but Nintendo is yet to confirm the handheld’s launch date. Considering that you can now sign up for these limited-time Nintendo Switch 2 experiences taking place in April, the console’s rollout speculatively could take place around June – if we’re lucky. The Nintendo Switch 2 announcement gives us a glossy dive into the console’s aesthetics, but we’re eager to see what it’s packing under the hood.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories: An image of the Nacon steering wheel.

Recent rumors claim it’ll be able to comfortably play triple-A games, making our dreams of an Elden Ring Switch port feel closer to reality. If that isn’t enough to lock in your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, then whatever the next Nintendo Direct has lined up could seal the deal. Until then, if you’re looking to upgrade your current Nintendo Switch setup, you can check out our picks of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, the best Nintendo Switch headsets, and grab Nacon’s products here.

