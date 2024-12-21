The Nintendo Switch 2 is on all our minds as we approach the new year, but what about the accessories to accompany the handheld? Forget about Joy-Cons and charging stands, and instead cast your mind to the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller – because it already sounds awesome. New leaks tease that the popular accessory is getting some sleek upgrades, including features that could rival the best PS5 and Xbox controllers out there.

According to leaker ‘ninspider’ in a recent FamiBoards thread, they claim to have received new information about the Nintendo Switch 2. Speaking specifically about the second iteration of the Pro Controller, ninspider alleges that “there are two new buttons on the back of the Pro Controller, and the new Joy-Con’s back buttons are most likely for input, not release.”

If you haven’t used the current version of one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, it doesn’t feature any back paddles or buttons that you can assign to unique inputs. While Nintendo remains silent as fresh leaks continue to emerge, like the possibility of Mario Kart 9, the leaker purports a reveal is on the way as “there is also unconfirmed information that the week after the Japanese New Year may be ‘the time’.” Although, it’s possible that this proposed reveal window may lead to “new information about XCX (Xenoblade Cross).”

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller launched in March 2017, with minor revisions to the accessory arriving in stores in October 2019, and earlier this year. Significant milestones for the Pro Controller include iOS compatibility to play the best free mobile games, thanks to iOS 16 update in September 2022.

Plenty of third-party accessories from brands such as PowerA have included rear buttons for Nintendo Switch hardware, but seeing Nintendo adopt it directly has piqued our interest. It’ll definitely prove to be useful for mapping buttons in FPS games or ARPGs.

PlayStation and Xbox players have enjoyed this level of customization with the release of the Xbox Elite and PlayStation Edge controllers, but it does beg the question, how much Nintendo will charge for the Pro Controller’s overhaul? The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller typically retails between $40 and $50, whereas accessories like the PlayStation Edge ramp right up into the $180 bracket. Wherever it lands, it’ll need to justify its existence over the already great Pro Controller.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.