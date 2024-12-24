If you love a good brain tease, then this Nintendo Switch 2 puzzle is enough to keep you entertained over the holidays. With the anticipation growing for the console’s reveal, we’re all wondering exactly when it will take place. Now, a prominent Nintendo leaker is seemingly leaving breadcrumbs as to when we’ll finally see the handheld unveiled in all its glory.

Earlier this year, Nintendo scooper ‘Homer’ accurately predicted the June Direct showcase, and now they claim that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal is coming on January 8, 2025. In a recent string of social media posts on Weibo, the leaker is currently posting a mysterious countdown – with a twist. As Redditor ‘Prior_Share_6849’ deduces, the Nintendo insider appears to be using a Fibonacci countdown sequence to tease when the reveal is happening. Don’t worry if you’re not up-to-date with 12th-century math solutions, we’ll provide some screenshots below.

The countdown began on December 21, 2024, and appears to be on track to continue as 2025 approaches. January 8, 2025, is a Wednesday, which certainly seems plausible considering that the last Nintendo Direct presentation landed on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Nintendo loves a midweek event, but we’re still taking this all with a heavy grain of salt. It isn’t the first time the leaker has suggested an early 2025 reveal either, according to posts obtained by ‘Centro Leaks’. What we do know for sure is that Nintendo promised to lift the lid on the Nintendo Switch 2 before the end of the financial year, which concludes in March 2025. However, that doesn’t mean the console will be hitting the market quickly after.

As rumors continue to intensify, speculation surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2’s hardware is easily the biggest point of contention. With so many new Switch games to look forward to, will the upgraded handheld be able to handle more ambitious triple-A games?

Recent leaks purport this will be the case, following leaks that propose it’ll boast significant RAM upgrades and a power overhaul to rival the best Steam Deck alternatives – and even Valve’s handheld itself.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.