Anything is an Xbox these days, and this new mantra seems to extend to the Nintendo Switch 2. While we’re yet to learn what Nintendo’s handheld has lined up in terms of launch games, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer is already sharing his hype for the Switch 2. Not only is Spencer looking forward to seeing how Nintendo overhauls the handheld, but he’s ready to double down on support from Xbox with more multiplatform titles.

In a recent interview with Gamertag Radio, Spencer confirms that he’s been in contact with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa following the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement. Spencer says that he’s been “exchanging emails with Furukawa-san, the CEO of Nintendo. I gave him a big congrats and said my old eyes appreciate the larger screen […] Nintendo, their innovation, and what they mean in this industry, I just always applaud the moves that they make.”

His admiration for the company and the Nintendo Switch 2 extends to Xbox’s vast games library too, as Spencer adds that “I’m really looking forward to supporting them with the games that we have, and I just think they’re a really important part of this industry.” Rumors surrounding the console’s hardware purport that it’ll comfortably support triple-A games, making any dreams of seeing an Elden Ring Switch port or upcoming releases like Doom: The Dark Ages a possibility down the road.

Other leaks claim that Xbox exclusives like FPS game juggernaut Halo is set for Nintendo Switch 2 treatment, alongside a leap to the PlayStation 5. It’d definitely be surreal to see Master Chief amid the lineup of new Switch games, as the Halo franchise has long reigned as Xbox’s champion for shooter fans.

Either way, Spencer is more interested in working alongside Nintendo – rather than facing off against it. “Who would ever bet against the success of that team? They [Nintendo] are just masterful in what they do, [the] Switch is a massive success, and I think Switch 2 will be as well,” he adds.

Spencer also clarifies that “hardware is a critical part of what we do, but not trying to gate keep the games off of other places.” A major stepping stone regarding this could be informed by Nintendo’s agreement with Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo players.

This agreement was announced in February 2023 by Spencer, promising a decade of Call of Duty titles going forward – with Modern Warfare 3 and Black Ops 6 remaining as exceptions. Could 2025 finally see the long-running series appear on Switch hardware? Let’s hope so.

