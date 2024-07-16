Forget Prime Day, the Nintendo Switch Lite has a LOW price at Walmart

It’s Amazon Prime Day, so naturally you might assume that Amazon is the best place to shop for Nintendo Switch deals. But other stores are offering brilliant discounts to match or even better Prime Day deals. I’ve found the Nintendo Switch Lite at a great price at Walmart, saving you $40.99 – more than any current Amazon Prime Day deal can offer.

The Switch Lite is equally one of the best Nintendo Switch and portable gaming consoles on the market, perfect for players of all ages. Walmart’s fantastic Switch Lite bundle deal includes a Timmy and Tommy’s Aloha Edition of the console, and a free download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, undoubtedly one of the best Switch games.

Nintendo offers three Switch models. The Switch Lite is the cheapest and the smallest, so if your priority is portability, or you don’t want to spend a lot, the Nintendo Switch Lite is probably your best bet.

This smaller Switch model has been designed purely for gaming on the go, which is why it’s not compatible with TV gaming (unlike the other models). But, despite not being compatible with Switch docks (and large-screen gaming), the Lite model is perfectly sized for handheld gaming wherever you are. It’s also great for popping in your pocket or stashing in your bag.

High-quality gaming aside, my favorite thing about the Nintendo Switch Lite is that it looks so much smarter than the standard and OLED models, and comes in super bright and vibrant colors. The one downside is that it doesn’t come with detachable Joy-Cons, like the larger models. But, if you want to play with others you still can do it, you’ll just need some extra controllers.

The Switch Lite is the affordable handheld gaming console to use on the go. And this Walmart offer is a perfect bargain buy for younger children (or big kids). Not sure whether the Nintendo Switch Lite is the best choice for you? Find out more in our full Nintendo Switch Lite review.

