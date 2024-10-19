When we think of developer RARE, beloved shooters like Goldeneye and Perfect Dark come to mind, but we’ve got loads of love for Banjo-Tooie. If you’ve been hankering for a trip down memory lane, or this is your first time laying eyes on this classic N64 title, you’ll want to renew your Nintendo Switch Online membership to get your hands on it soon.

Nintendo confirms in a brand-new vignette for new Switch games that the fan-favorite RARE title is headed to the Nintendo Switch Online library on Friday, October 25, 2024. We certainly can’t think of any other massive releases, like the year’s biggest FPS game, coming out then, can you? If you can manage to pull yourself away from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s mobile compatible version, then we wholeheartedly recommend giving Banjo-Tooie some of your time.

Released toward the end of the Nintendo 64’s console generation cycle, this excellent platform game is a good old-fashioned platform romp full of puzzles, collectibles, and plenty of baddies to beat up. In true RARE fashion, Banjo-Tooie also had some fantastic multiplayer mini-games back in the day. This refreshed iteration of the game includes support for widescreen mode, enhanced visuals, and cleaned up audio.

It isn’t the first time Banjo-Tooie has received some love, as it previously landed on Xbox 360 in 2009. However, the Switch iteration of the game is monumental, as it marks the game’s first ever re-release on a Nintendo console. It’ll sit alongside Goldeneye in the ever-growing Nintendo Switch Online library, but you already know how exceptional that game is, don’t you?

Should you need a quick refresher about Banjo-Tooie, or if this is your first time playing it, here’s how RARE describes it: “It’s the bear-bird duo Banjo and Kazooie to the rescue! Magical minigames, perplexing puzzles, and freaky foes await them in the stages ahead — through ancient ruins, underwater realms, and even an amusement park of sorts.”

We’re happy to see more games from the N64 era playable on Nintendo Switch, especially as it means the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will have a nice stacked roster to tuck into at launch. Although, if we could have our say in what Nintendo adds next, a bit of WWF No Mercy would be awesome.

