Thanks to a surprise drop from Nintendo, you can now play Donkey Kong Land on the Switch via Nintendo Switch Online. This classic Game Boy title came out nearly 30 years ago and condensed the original Donkey Kong Country game for the SNES into a portable adventure with the king of the jungle and his cheeky nephew.

For fans of Mr. Kong, this retro classic comes as a welcome addition to the Nintendo Switch as there are surprisingly few Donkey Kong games in the system’s expansive library or even monkey games in general. In Donkey Kong Land, you take control of Donkey and Diddy Kong as they journey through the Land of Kong to reclaim their precious bananas from the dastardly King K. Rool – who’s actually been hired by Cranky Kong to teach the boys a lesson in heroism.

What’s even better about Donkey Kong Land joining the Nintendo Switch Online roster is that you only need the basic subscription model to play. Sure, there are tons of perks to the Expansion Pass and Nintendo Switch Online is more than worth it, but if you only have access to the standard NSO package, it’s great that you can experience this Game Boy classic all over again at no extra cost.

In fact, Donkey Kong Land on the Game Boy is the perfect throwback game to play this holiday season as the HD remaster of the Wii’s Donkey Kong Country Returns is set to land on the Nintendo Switch in January 2025. You can reacquaint yourself with Donkey Kong’s strength and Diddy Kong’s speed before rejoining them in the jungle early next year.

If this banana-tastic addition has piqued your interest, check out the full list of Nintendo Switch Online N64 and Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy games available next. We’re certain you’ll find something to your liking. Plus, we’ve got a great list of free mobile games if you’re after something slightly more pocket-sized.