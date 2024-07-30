We’re always on the lookout for a Nintendo freebie, and now the gaming goliath is coughing up a handsome sum for your loyalty. If you’re in need of some gold for your next purchase on the eShop, then you’re in luck, as you could be eligible to claim 1,000 gold for free. However, you need to gather your friends and family to reap the rewards.

That’s because Nintendo only gives it to you for renewing or starting a brand-new Nintendo Switch Online family membership. According to a recent social media post, Nintendo clarified from now until Sunday, August 11, 2024, that players can take advantage of this limited-time offer. If you’ve already got an active family membership, don’t worry, because you can get your fill of the goodies, too.

“Already have a family membership? You can renew early to ‘stack’ your membership and participate in this offer,” Nintendo confirms on its official website. As opposed to singular memberships that cover your own gaming needs, a family membership means you all boot up the best Switch games out there with multiplayer game modes without having to individually create a membership. Of course, if you’re booting up titles like the free-to-play battle royale game Fortnite, you won’t need to sign up to join the fun.

If you’re not quite sure how to sort out your membership details, here’s a quick rundown to get you up to speed:

Visit accounts.nintendo.com on your PC or smart device and sign in to the admin Nintendo Account

Select ‘Family group’ where you’ll see a list of group members

Select ‘Add a member’

Select ‘Invite someone to your family group’

Enter the email address of the person you want to invite (they must have a Nintendo Account with the same email address)

There is another caveat to consider, though, before you lock-in your subscription. Not every region is eligible for this offer, as Nintendo’s terms and conditions express that it is only valid “in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, and Peru.”

Not available in your country? Don’t worry, we have just what you need to cheer up. Check out our selection of free mobile games or the best browser games you can play right now.