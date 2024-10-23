If there was a noir movie about detectives looking for Nintendo Switch 2 information, it’d be about the Pocket Tactics team, that’s for sure. The launch of a new Nintendo Switch Online playtest had us whipping out our magnifying glasses in hopes of any Switch 2 crumbs, but instead, something surprising is emerging. How do you feel about a brand-new MMO game?

That’s what Nintendo is allegedly working on behind the scenes, according to a report from The Verge. Although the Nintendo Switch Online playtest stresses the importance of keeping its purpose on the down low, it didn’t take long for pesky players to let the cat out of the bag. The new Switch RPG game is reportedly working toward a goal of working “with others to fully ‘develop’ a massive, expansive planet by utilizing creativity and framed resources.”

Other details from the playtest claim that players need to place “beacons” within the game’s world, which enable the ability to “move, lift, or edit items.” It appears that Nintendo is also looking into user generated content, as well as building a hub-style feature called the “Dev Core.” Within this, the ability to acquire new items, level up, and interact with other players will be key to the experience.

However, not every player will be able to craft or share USG with each other, at least not right away. A separate report from IGN purports that players will need to take a test beforehand to demonstrate that they understand the “importance of respectful communication.” Initial images of the playtest have been scrubbed promptly by Nintendo, but Pocket Tactics has managed to catch a glimpse of them. The currently untitled MMORPG bears a resemblance to the cartoonish nature of Roblox and the vibrancy of Minecraft.

Whether that remains the case when Nintendo officially reveals it is yet to be seen. Given the nature of the playtest, it’s highly likely the game’s aesthetic could change. Over 10,000 players attempted to get into the playtest, and you may have been one of the few selected to participate. You’ve still got plenty of time to check it out, though, as the Nintendo Switch Online playtest is currently active until Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

