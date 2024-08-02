There’s no denying how special Pokémon games are; they form core memories for a lot of gamers, regardless of which generation is their first. Those of you born in the 90s more than likely wore out your copies of the original games, Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow. Come 2005, a new pair of Red and Blue games released, spurning the Mystery Dungeon spin-off series, and Nintendo is ready to give you a blast from the past with the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team Nintendo Switch Online release.

Nintendo announced the news on X, revealing that the GBA game is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week on August 9. However, we do have to point out that you need an NSO + Expansion Pack membership to access this classic Pokémon game, so a standard single or family plan isn’t going to cut it here. We have to admit there’s no better time to pick up a family plan, as Nintendo is offering 1k gold for doing so in select regions.

One of the more interesting things about the first Mystery Dungeon games is that while Red Rescue Team is a GBA title, Blue Rescue Team is actually a DS game. As we already mentioned, the pair first came out in 2005, though that was just for Japan, it wouldn’t reach a Western audience until the following year.

In Mystery Dungeon, you start out as a human who suddenly turns into a Pokémon, and there are 16 for you to choose from, including the fighting Pokémon Machop, water Pokémon like Psyduck, Squirtle, and Totodile, and the electric Pokémon you all know and love, Pikachu. Eevee, Cubone, Torchic, Charmander, and Bulbasaur are also among the featured creatures.

After you choose who you are, you get to select a partner Pokémon from the remaining ‘mon, and then it’s time for you to go on missions and complete various jobs. To do so, you need to go dungeon-crawling. It definitely helps if you enjoy roguelike games, as Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is one at heart.

Being about to play Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team on Switch through Nintendo Switch Online may help to ease the wait for the new Pokémon game, though no matter what we say, the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date can’t come soon enough.