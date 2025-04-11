Nintendo Switch Online is great value for money, offering access to various collections of classic games, including the NES, SNES, N64, Game Boy, and even Nintendo’s big ‘90s rival, Sega Genesis. The latter has three new games this month, including Streets of Rage, the 1991 beat ‘em up classic.

While it’s easy to try and categorize Streets of Rage as a fighting game, given all of the combat it features, the gameplay doesn’t revolve around one-on-one battles, so it’s instead a beat ‘em up, though you can argue that’s a cousin to the fighting genre. One of the things I love the most about Streets of Rage is that I don’t need to think about anything, I merely walk from side to side across the screen and kick the ass of anybody who gets in my way.

You can even bring a friend along for the carnage, making Sega’s classic a great multiplayer game. However, it’s not just Streets of Rage that’s now available on the Sega Genesis library, as Super Thunder Blade and ESWAT: City Under Siege also debuted on the service.

Super Thunder Blade is a combat flight simulator that’ll suit anyone who enjoys some shooter action, as the basics of the gameplay involve using a helicopter to rain fire down on guerrilla groups. ESWAT: City Under Siege, meanwhile, is both an action game and a platformer, as you engage in high-combat levels that see you take on groups of enemies.

