Nintendo Switch Sports Resort review - a fresh Wuhu Island fit for a new generation

Our Verdict While I had been worried about the revival of one of my favorite Nintendo games from my childhood, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort captures the essence of the original enough to be an enjoyable game. With smooth controls, excellent customization, and mostly fun sports, not even Sportsmates' domination over Miis can ruin my fun. That being said, thumb wrestling truly sucks.

My simultaneous delight and horror at seeing the announcement of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort pop up at a Nintendo Direct is something only fans of beloved games that are getting a revival can understand. Of course, I was glad at the chance to play one of my favorite Nintendo games from childhood on a modern platform, but what had they done to my beautiful Wuhu Island? In trailers, she looked anemic, lifeless - but worse, filled with the new generation of humanoid figures: Sportsmates.

And yet, after having played Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, the game began to win me over. New platforms bring change, and my philosophy going in was that I needed to try and take this game for what it offered without being such a damn purist. Sure, I bemoan the replacement of the exhilarating swordplay games, and the island doesn't feel quite right without cycling - but many of the changes Nintendo has made to the game feel organic, and ultimately, my Wii still works. I can always head back to the Wuhu of old.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort offers 12 games to play, many of which are familiar from the earliest days of Nintendo Sports titles - bowling, golf, and boxing, to name a few - and these ones pretty much play as they always have done, both in Wii Sports Resort, and in even earlier games. It's exactly what you're imagining with the existing games, with the same controls but probably with better responsiveness to your input. Also, there's no MotionPlus add-on to bother with, which makes everything way faster and smoother.

There are two sports that have never been seen before in any Nintendo sports game: skateboarding and thumb wrestling are the sparkling new entries, and in my mind, they've been implemented to varying levels of success. I'll get onto thumb wrestling later, but it's clear that skateboarding, as part of the so-called "leisure sports", is the best of the pair.

Allowing you to see the island, skateboarding provides expanded lore drops, which, with my being an avid fan of the world of Wuhu Island, was lovely. It also plays well with your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con 2 as you scrape back the controller's flat edge on a surface. I had a bunch of fun playing this one with my family members and spotting each other around the map.

Outside of the sports, the most striking new feature is the Item Center. It's clear to me that Nintendo is relying on the Item Center to invent a gameplay loop, and it works effectively. As in Nintendo Switch Sports, but not Wii Sports Resort, in this game, you can play sports to earn points, and in return, roll on weekly and monthly gachas to get new cosmetics to use.

Unlike Switch Sports, you can earn points in any game, not just online ones. A pull is a thousand Spocco Points, which you get just for playing once every day, and after that, the amount of points earned is dependent on what game you play, how well you do, and if you've managed to pull off anything special in the game. For example, in thumb wrestling, being a 'Power-Up Pro' by powering up your thumb a lot earns you a 1.1x multiplier reward on your points.

It's kind of genius, unfortunately for parents trying to battle their kids' future gambling addictions, because it really does make me want to grind out as many sports as possible to unlock the costumes, titles, nameplates, and stickers on offer - and I don't even like the addition of stickers, which act as little emotes. What's even worse is that the existence of the adorable cosmetics forces me to play as a Sportsmate, because new body types, hats, glasses, and face paint aren't available with the Miis.

It's a complete betrayal of every principle I have - and I can't stop. I never really expected the Sports Resort games to become gacha games. That being said, the system itself doesn't really seem predatory because there's no real money involved, and you can easily get all the items in each gacha after just a couple of hours of playtime. What it does do is encourage bad habits in young people picking up the game, which I do think is a bad thing, despite its relative harmlessness at this stage. Parents should be aware of it, in my opinion.

Island Crown is another aspect of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort that encourages you to spend more time in the game. This, in contrast with the Item Center, feels like a natural evolution of the game: go toe-to-toe with the best computer that Nintendo could put together, called the "Champ". You start at position 20 and grind your way up to first place, earning prizes along the way until you beat the best and face an endgame "Legend", who'll teach you a thing or two about the game you thought you were good at. It's pretty compelling for solo players, who may have neither Internet connection nor real-life friends to have fun with, and adds purpose to solo sessions.

If you're really good at the game, you can even skip matches, as I found out with the archery champ, who bumped me from #18 to #13 before asking me if I was finding it too easy. I had the suspicion that this happened every time you played Island Crown, but found out the hard way that it wasn't true on my grind to rank one in table tennis, where I stumbled at a measly #11. I guess I really am an archery master.

Despite all of these improvements, there's a glaringly obvious flaw in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and it's thumb-shaped. Thumb wrestling is far and away the most lame - and boring - of the sports Nintendo has ever iterated onto its consoles, and I say that as someone who had to put up with disc golf in Wii Sports Resort. While my sister and I were painstakingly duking it out, she commented, "I don't think thumb wrestling is the most fun game they could have picked." I couldn't agree more.

The problem with thumb wrestling isn't its implementation - in fact, I think Nintendo does everything it should to try and make it interesting, what with the power-ups and fun colors. The problem is, in fact, the sport itself. Actually, can you even call it one? It requires no physical prowess, is not entertaining or tense in any way, and actually feels like a mind game more than one of sports. Did swordplay really have to die for this?

My only other problem with the game is that I still think Nintendo has sucked the soul out of Wuhu Island, so much so that I would say my fears from the first trailer we saw in June's Nintendo Direct about a lifeless Wuhu Island have come to pass. Not only are there very few people wandering around - Miis or Sportsmates - but in comparison to its predecessor, the various sights of the island feel a bit dull.

The color palette doesn't pop in the same way it used to, and I really do think that's a mistake on Nintendo's part. I wish it could've maintained a little more fantasy - I've always considered Wuhu and its inhabitants to be a living and breathing character, in the way that Miyamoto always intended for it to be. This iteration of the island isn't really interesting as a setting to me, even despite the various expansions to it.

All of that being said, to me the spirit of the original game still lives here. It's in the funky music, the smooth and easy way it feels to play your favorite sports, and the whimsy of the outfit options. As the best Switch game to play sports in so far, Nintendo Switch Sports Resort takes itself seriously, but never to the point where it loses the intended vision of the game: to have fun on a vacation island with your friends and family. Plus, I imagine it'll be excellent for those too young to have played on the Wii. I'm a little jealous of them, because thanks to this revival, they get to experience the series for the first time. I still hate that it's Sportmates they'll meet, though.