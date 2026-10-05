This 2TB Nintendo Switch 2 storage solution could cost as much as the console itself

Over a year after the hybrid console launched, it looks like we could finally be getting the first 2TB microSD Express card for Nintendo Switch 2. It's been a long time coming, considering the size of some Switch 2 games, such as the 100GB+ Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and 60GB Cyberpunk 2077. However, there is a bit of a caveat. This storage solution isn't going to come cheap.

Reddit user Icalivy first spotted the Suneast 2TB microSD Express while looking at the 1TB version on Amazon, with the 2TB model advertised in the banner images on the page. For context, 2TB is big enough to download all the games in our guide to the best Switch games with room to spare. It doesn't appear to be on sale yet, though.

On price, we don't know what to expect, but with the 1TB version already at a whopping $299.99, we doubt it'll be cheap. It also doesn't help that storage is currently at a premium, given the ongoing issues surrounding component pricing and availability. Some comments on the original Reddit post speculate that this 2TB microSD Express card could realistically be upwards of $500, if not dramatically more, but we won't know for sure until Suneast launches it.

A 2TB storage solution for the Switch 2 makes sense, given some of the games coming in the next year. Square Enix has listed Final Fantasy 7 Revelation at a minimum of 130GB, and this week's Kingdom Hearts Collection launch could be just as big, with a pre-launch estimate of 131GB. If you don't want to have to keep deleting old games to make space for new ones, 2TB of storage could be your best option.

Given these developments, we'll be keeping a close eye on the original Amazon listing to see if the advertised 2TB microSD Express card goes live anytime soon. If you can't wait, though, we've got a guide to the best microSD Express cards for Nintendo Switch 2 with plenty of options to suit all needs and budgets.