We’re getting very close to a proper look at the Nintendo Switch 2, and that means every little bit of information we get is exciting. For instance, a patent shows how AI upscaling may work on the console.

The latest update we have is a patent via the US Patent and Trademark Office, filed on March 13. It adds to a previous patent, building on what we know about Nintendo using Nvidia DLSS tech for the Switch 2. The update adds information about the use of AI upscaling technology to help make games look crisper.

Don’t worry, this isn’t the same awful AI that’s taking all the creative work and regurgitating it – this is a helpful kind that presumably uses the game on screen at the time, and nothing more. Hopefully, we’ll find out some more information in the next Nintendo Direct, which should dive into the Switch 2’s games, release date, and inner workings.

This tweet shows off diagrams from the patent, and you can see the full patent here and here if you want to dive in really deep. The diagram shows that 540p images can easily turn into 1080p right on the console, without the need for any fiddling.



It could turn out that this helps games made for the original Switch look better on the Switch 2’s upgraded hardware, so you don’t end up with older indie games that look like potatoes. It also could turn out that Nintendo is covering its bases, and may not implement this at all.

If you’re also eager to learn more about the Switch 2 and what games it has, check out what we know about a new Mario game, a new Pokémon game, and even a potential Splatoon 4.