Save on Zelda, Kirby, Metroid, and more for Nintendo Switch 2 this Amazon Prime Day

Yes, folks, it's Amazon Prime Day once again. As ever, we've gone out in search of the best deals on Nintendo Switch 2 games so you can pick up some of our personal favorites for a discounted price. It's no secret that a lot of games, especially Nintendo's first-party games, rarely see discounts on the eShop, but that doesn't stop Amazon from slashing the prices now and then to help you catch up with some iconic characters for less.

It's worth mentioning that the Amazon Prime Day deals only run from June 23 to 26, or until they're out of stock, so you should take advantage of any discounts right away. With that said, let's get into the most unmissable deals before it's too late

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Was: $69.99

Now: $44.99

Given that we spent so long waiting for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond to arrive, I can still hardly believe it's here, and better still, you can save $25 by picking it up via Amazon. That's the cheapest we've seen the game to date, giving you the perfect opportunity to catch up with the latest installment in Nintendo's sci-fi shooter series, which sees Samus get tangled up in a story surrounding space pirates, advanced civilizations, and a familiar foe.

Shortly after its much-anticipated launch, Sam Comrie handled our Metroid Prime 4: Beyond review, with a particular enthusiasm for the game's "exceptionally optimized" Switch 2 performance and "stunning visuals." It also serves as a great way of putting the Switch 2's mouse mode controls to the test, which are a lot of fun to use when blasting away enemies with Samus' arm cannon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Was: $79.99

Now: $59.88

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was one of the best Switch games of the original hybrid console's era, and thanks to some enhancements, the Nintendo Switch 2 version is even better. This game is great for adventurers, enabling you to explore the expanse of Hyrule, from the dangerous underground of The Depths to the lofty heights of the clouds above.

In our original The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review, Ben Johnson gave the game a perfect 10/10 score, describing it as "a million times greater than the sum of its parts." Better yet, with the much-anticipated remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time arriving later this year, this deal offers a great way of getting back into the series while saving a cool $20.

Kirby Air Riders

Was: $69.99

Now: $49.99

If you're a fan of high-speed races, nail-biting finishes, and adorable gaming icons, then you need to play Kirby Air Riders. We'll admit that we thought a $69.99 price tag was a bit steep for this reimagining of the classic GameCube game on launch, even with legendary Super Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai at the helm. However, now that it's under $50, that feels like a much fairer price of admission.

Daz Skubich took to the sky for our Kirby Air Riders review, describing the overall experience as offering "a ton of joy," thanks in part to its "beautifully crafted" races and UI. Simply put, this game offers racing chaos on a level that makes Mario Kart World look like a quiet drive around the block, and that's the best compliment I can pay it.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Was: $69.99

Now: $39.99

This is the biggest saving across our entire list, with Amazon almost slashing the price of Sonic Racing: Crossworld in half, saving you $30 on the original RRP. For less than $40 here, you're getting access to over 20 racers, 24 courses, and 15 crossworld tracks. That's without even touching on some of the free DLC, which brings familiar gaming faces such as Red from Angry Birds, Persona 5's Joker, and Hatsune Miku to the game.

In our Sonic Racing: Crossworlds review, Quinn Collins drew attention to the game's "gorgeous" track design and "satisfying" racing mechanics. Our only major complaint at the time of the game's launch was the high price point, but thanks to this $30 saving, that's much less of a concern right now. So what are you waiting for? Gotta go fast!

Hades 2

Was: $49.99

Now: $39.99

If there's one thing my editor knows about me, it's that, given the chance, I'll include Hades 2 in any list highlighting great games. Well, Amazon has done me a huge favor here by discounting Supergiant Games' epic role-playing roguelike action game by $10. If you're looking for something that'll grab your attention for endless hours, much like the god of time himself and this game's antagonist, Chronos, then you need to check this out.

In my Hades 2 review, I awarded the game a 10/10 score, our highest honor, praising the "absolute joy" of the combat gameplay and "spectacular visuals." Thanks to some post-launch updates from the developer, it's now even better than when I wrote that review, with some added depth to the already supremely well-written narrative and a bunch of new ways to customize your familiars and the game's hub world.

There you have it, five discounts for Nintendo Switch 2 games we think are too good to miss this Amazon Prime Day. For more great deals and to extend your gaming setup, be sure to also check out our guides to the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers and the best Nintendo Switch headsets while you're here.