Nintendo finally unveils the Switch 2

It feels like forever since Nintendo announced a successor to its beloved console was on the horizon, with rumors and speculation ramping up in heat over recent weeks and months. Well, finally, the Japanese videogame giant has officially unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2, putting us all out of our misery. I think it goes without saying, but this is unbelievably exciting, and congrats to the winner of our Pocket Tactics Switch 2 reveal sweepstake (it’s me, I’m the winner).

In true Nintendo fashion, the company dropped the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal on its social media accounts, following what some eager fans deemed as trolling over the past few days. Nintendo knew people were hanging on the edge of their seats, especially after numerous reputable leakers and publications corroborated each other’s stories on the Switch 2 appearing this week.

The reveal trailer focuses almost entirely on the hardware. I say almost because it’d be pretty difficult to unveil a console and show why you should be excited without showing a game or two running on it. However, we have no idea what these games are, but there’s clearly a new Mario game on the horizon, as Nintendo gave us a glimpse of the plumber’s future (and it’s looking like Mario Kart 9), just like they did with Super Mario Odyssey appearing in the original Nintendo Switch trailer.

We won’t know what the games are until Nintendo hosts its next Nintendo Direct, where it’ll undoubtedly showcase the Switch 2 launch titles, as well as numerous games we can expect to see when the hardware finally releases later this year. While Nintendo didn’t give us an exact launch date, current rumors indicate a release window of May or June.

However, as exciting as that is, Nintendo has stated that the next Direct, featuring more information on the Switch 2 and, presumably, its library of games, isn’t until April 2, so May seems unlikely if you ask us.

We’re sure it’s worth the wait, though, especially as it looks like this new piece of hardware has some serious upgrades on the original Nintendo Switch. Beyond the obvious fact that it’s bigger, the Switch 2 Joy-Cons are also pretty swanky, shown to be moving around as though they’re a mouse. The controllers are also magnetic, eliminating the need to slide them into the console, and you know what? I’m all for it, especially as it makes attaching and detaching them a bit more convenient.

Do you want to know what else is quite exciting? No, this isn’t about the console itself, but more to do with the new Mario Kart game. If you pay close enough attention, it looks as though our beloved Donkey Kong has a new design based on his movie look – a new console and a new style, the gorilla knows what he’s doing.

As we still have some time to wait until the Switch 2 releases, now is the perfect time to check out our picks for the best Switch games to see if you missed any ahead of the new generation. Oh, and as the Switch 2 boasts digital and physical backwards compatibility, you don’t have to worry about whether or not they run on the new console. There are some exceptions to the rule, but Nintendo intends to provide a list of those at a later date.