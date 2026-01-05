Belkin's new Nintendo Switch 2 charging case is the console's first must-have accessory

It's no secret that one of the Nintendo Switch 2's main issues is its battery life. While I celebrated the hybrid console in my Nintendo Switch 2 review last year, I was among the early wave to note that it pales in comparison to the OLED Switch and Steam Deck when it comes to charge time. However, accessory brand Belkin might have just solved that problem, revealing its new Belkin Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 at CES 2026.

The Belkin Charging Case Pro packs a 10,000 mAh battery, supplying the Switch 2 with just under two full charges while you're on the road. There's no fiddling around to check out how much juice the case has left, either, as there's a small LCD display on the case detailing how much charge you've got left before plugging in again.

Outside of its charging capabilities, the Belkin Charging Case Pro comes with a hidden compartment for your AirTag, or equivalent tracker, just in case you ever happen to lose your console. You've also got a built-in stand for the Switch 2, so you can play a few rounds of Mario Kart World with a friend without having to bring your dock along, as well as twelve individual game card storage sleeves. Simply put, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories I've seen since the launch, and I'm tempted to invest in one myself.

In terms of pricing, the Belkin Charging Case Pro is now available to preorder for $99.99 via the official Belkin site in the US, with shipping kicking off later this month. There are three colors to choose from, including Charcoal, Sand, and Pistachio Green - I'm a big fan of the green myself. While $99 isn't exactly cheap for a Switch 2 case, you are getting a lot of features, and the case itself looks nice and durable, which, after all, is what you need most to protect your console.

Finally, it's worth noting that the Belkin Charging Case Pro is exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, so, sadly, it's not much use if you're still using an original Switch or Switch OLED.