The Nintendo Switch 2 is all we can think about right now and it seems we aren’t the only ones, as gaming accessory exhibitors at CES 2025 are showing off their products for the upcoming handheld, and revealing its design in full at the same time.

Handheld accessory company Genki’s CES booth features several 3D printed mock-ups of the Nintendo Switch 2, which are reportedly based on the real thing, which it has used to design a range of cases and Joy-Con grips for the console. Numerama posted a video on X demonstrating how the handheld’s controllers connect to the main body of the console via magnets, as we’ve seen in previous Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con design leaks.

Genki isn’t exactly being secretive about the design, however, as the company’s glossy product showcase video is available on its website for all to see. According to Numerama’s Nicholas Lellouche, Genki is expecting the Nintendo Switch 2 to launch in April of this year. The company’s mock-ups also include the recently leaked optical sensor inside the Joy-Cons, suggesting that they may be able to double as a wireless mouse. Despite all this insider knowledge, the people at Genki are still none the wiser about what the new C button is meant to do.

On top of all of this, a new Amazon JP listing for a protective case seemingly confirms that the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming soon. While the design doesn’t exactly match Genki’s 3D mock-up, it showcases many of the features we’ve heard about, including a larger kickstand and the mysterious C button. We can only hope that Nintendo makes an official announcement soon, or it’s at risk of losing all of the hype for its next-gen console.

At this point, we've seen so many Nintendo Switch 2 hardware leaks that it's all starting to merge together. The team at Pocket Tactics would much rather find out which games the console will launch with. Will it be Mario Kart 9 as some leakers have claimed, or will Nintendo throw us a curveball and announce a sequel to Arms? Only time will tell.