For under $51, this Ditto-inspired Nintendo Switch 2 controller is a must-have for Pokémon fans

I'm a sucker for a themed controller, but since last year's launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, nothing has grabbed my attention. I should say, nothing until now, that is. There's a new Ditto Nintendo Switch 2 controller available to pre-order on Amazon for just $50.99 / £49.99. Not only is the design great, with the iconic transforming Pokémon front and center, but that price point is also significantly cheaper than the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

The Ditto controller is courtesy of Power A, the brand behind some of the top picks from our guide to the best Switch controllers, and is officially licensed by Nintendo. Like any good Switch 2 controller, it has all the same buttons as Nintendo's Pro Controller alternative - including two additional buttons on the back that you can map yourself - but you can get it at a lower price.

As for the rest of the controller's specs, it boasts Hall effect sticks, motion controls, and a 30-hour battery life. Honestly, you can't ask for much more from a Switch 2 controller, making it the ideal addition to your current setup or a great option for the next time you host some local multiplayer fun.

The controller is available to pre-order now, with its October 20 release date just a couple of weeks away. That means you could get your hands on it before the next bit of Pokémon Pokopia DLC arrives, and what better way to play the game starring Ditto itself than with a controller dedicated to the little pink blob?

It's worth noting that if you're not a massive fan of the Ditto design, there are plenty of alternatives, including controllers inspired by Zelda, Kirby, Harry Potter, and, of course, Mario himself. All of them are great options for using while playing the best Switch games and come with a 30-day free returns policy, just in case.