A new Nintendo Switch 2 with an "easily replaceable" battery is coming to Europe

Earlier this year, we saw reports that a modified version of the Nintendo Switch 2 was coming to Europe to comply with new battery regulations. Well, now it's official, with Nintendo confirming it's introducing an EU-compliant version of the hybrid console to meet a deadline in early 2027. If you're reading this in the US, though, don't get too jealous. This new version likely won't be all that different from that which Nintendo released last year, except for its removable battery.

In a statement on the Nintendo website, the brand confirms it's introducing "separate products for regulatory purposes" regarding the Nintendo Switch 2. This altered version of the current top pick from our guide to the best handheld consoles will ship with "easily replaceable" batteries, and as far as we can tell from the current details, that's the only real difference.

The downside to this update from Nintendo is that it pours water on theories from earlier this year that a new Nintendo Switch 2 model, such as a Lite or OLED alternative, was in the works for a global launch under the 'OSM' product code. The brand has confirmed that this European version of the device uses that 'OSM' product code, so don't expect a true follow-up to the Switch 2 just yet.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Nintendo has had to introduce a slightly modified version of a console. Back in 2019, we saw the launch of a slightly upgraded Nintendo Switch, which simultaneously offered improved battery life while fixing a security issue with the device's Nvidia processor. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that this new European version features improved battery life, given that it's not launching globally, but there's still precedent for this kind of move from Nintendo.

Outside of the Switch 2, some are under the impression that Nintendo's messaging hints at the discontinuation of the original Switch, as well as the Lite and OLED models. Those devices would also need replaceable batteries to meet EU regulations, but there's no mention of them in the update. Still, that's just speculation at the time of writing.